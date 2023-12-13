Broadway Icon Adam Pascal Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the addition of Adam Pascal to the Spotlight Series with a scheduled performance on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kimberly-Clark Theater.

Join Broadway icon, Adam Pascal, for an intimate evening of soul-stirring melodies in this acoustic concert. From his breakthrough Tony Award -nominated performance as Roger in Rent to his captivating performances in Elton John's Aida and beyond, Pascal invites audiences to experience the personal stories and stripped-down music that have helped define his career.

Other Broadway credits include a whirlwind of captivating performances including Emcee in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Huey in Memphis, Shakespeare in Something Rotten!, Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: The Musical and more. Notable TV/film credits also include Disney's Marvel's “Hawkeye,” “tick, tick…BOOM!” and “School of Rock.”

Tickets to this cabaret-style experience in the Kimberly-Clark Theater are $69 and may be purchased beginning Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton. The ticket office will be closed on the following days: December 23 – 25, 2023 and December 30, 2023 – January 1, 2024. The ticket office will return to normal hours of operation on January 2, 2024: Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

Adam Pascal was born on October 25, 1970, in the Bronx and raised in Syosset, New York. He started singing in various rock bands when he was 12, playing the local New York club scene for many years, and has been singing in bands, as a solo artist, in movies, or on the Broadway stage ever since.

In 1996, Adam tried out for the then unknown, off-Broadway production of Rent. He landed the role of Roger Davis. Adam was nominated for a 1996 Tony Award as Best Actor (Musical), and won a Drama League and Obie Award for his performance as Roger. The show went on to become a worldwide success and one of the longest running in Broadway history. In 1997, he reprised the role of Roger (the first of several times he would do so) for the West End Premiere of Rent.

Two years later, Adam's career expanded to the big screen in the independent film 'SLC Punk!' He would later go on to do various film and TV projects. Returning to Broadway in 2000, Adam was cast as Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's new Broadway musical Aida, for which he received a Drama League award. In May of that same year, his debut solo album, "Model Prisoner," was released. Also in 2000, Adam co-produced the hit off-Broadway play Fully Committed with fellow former Rent cast member, Jesse L. Martin. The show went on to garner many awards and played to sold-out houses in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and London.

In October 2003, Adam once again visited the Broadway stage, this time, he was asked to be the final Emcee in the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall production of Cabaret at Studio 54, as part of the closing cast. Also during that time, Adam starred along side Jack Black, as Theo, the lead singer of “No Vacancy” in 2003's "School of Rock." Adam released his second CD, "Civilian," was released in November 2004, again on Sh-k-boom records.

Adam reprised the role of Roger in the film adaptation of Rent in 2005. His journey with Rent finally came to conclusion when in 2009, Adam reprised the role one last time along side Anthony Rapp, in “Rent The Broadway Tour” which traveled all over the U.S., including to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, as well as Japan and South Korea.

In 2008, Adam played the role of Freddie Trumper in the Tim Rice/Abba musical Chess, alongside Josh Groban and Idina Menzel for two sold-out performances at The Royal Albert Hall in London. The DVD is currently on sale worldwide.

Over the years, Adam has continued to star in several Broadway hits, including as Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Tony Award -winning musical Memphis in 2010 and 2011. In 2013, Adam starred as Billy Flynn in Broadway's long-running hit Chicago, and in 2015, he starred as Chad in Broadway's Disaster. Two years later, Adam starred as Shakespeare on Broadway and in the first national tour of the musical Something Rotten. Most recently, he starred as Edward Lewis in Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical and Harold Hill in 5-Star Theatrical's production on The Music Man.

Adam is also the co-owner of the gluten and allergen free packaged foods company, Cybele's Free to Eat.