BWW Previews: 2019-2020 THEATER SCHEDULES at Appleton-Area Universities
Do you love seeing up-and-coming performers before they get their big breaks? Wish you had a way to see high-quality shows for a fraction of the price of professional productions? Then you're in luck! Appleton-area universities put on some awesome shows that you are unlikely to see touring any time soon. Here is what's coming up this season.
Lawrence University
Not listed at time of publication
Ripon College
October 9 - 12, 2019: PLAY NICE!
November 13 - 16, 2019: THE FANTASTICKS
March 4 - 7, 2020: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
April 16 - 18, 2020: THE ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL
St. Norbert College
September 13 - 21, 2019: LITTLE WOMEN
September 27 - 29, 2019: THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
November 15 -17, 2019: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
December 6 - 14, 2019: FRUITCAKES
February 14 - 22, 2020: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE
February 28 - March 1, 2020: TREASURE ISLAND
May 1 - May 9, 2020: CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN
University of Wisconsin - Green Bay
October 17 - 26, 2019: Mary Jane
November 21 - 23, 2019: RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
February 27 - March 7, 2020: THIS RANDOM WORLD, (THE MYTH OF SERENDIPITY)
April 4 - 5, 2020: DANCEWORKS 2020
April 24 - May 2, 2020: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh
October 3 - 6, 2019: NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM
November 21 - 24, 2019: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS
February 27 - March 8, 2020: BEAST ON THE MOON
April 30 - May 3, 2020: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh (Fond du Lac)
Not listed at time of publication
University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh (Fox Cities)
November 14 - 23, 2019: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
February 20 - 29, 2020: SHREK THE MUSICAL
University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point
September 27 - 29, 2019: THE SPIRITUALIST
October 11 - 19, 2019: THE SPITFIRE GRILL
November 8 - 16, 2019: CLOWN BAR
December 6 - 13, 2019: AFTERIMAGES 2019
February 7 - 9, 2020: THE SIX-FINGERED WOMAN
February 28 - March 7, 2020: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
April 3 - 11, 2020: MAMMA MIA!
April 24 - May 2, 2020: DANSTAGE 2020
University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point (Wausau)
Not listed at time of publication
University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point (Marshfield)
November 1 - 3, 2019: THE 39 STEPS
April 16 - 19, 2020: COLUMBINUS
June (dates TBA), 2020: URINETOWN
Check with university ticket offices for pricing and availability.