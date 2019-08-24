BWW Previews: 2019-2020 THEATER SCHEDULES at Appleton-Area Universities

Do you love seeing up-and-coming performers before they get their big breaks? Wish you had a way to see high-quality shows for a fraction of the price of professional productions? Then you're in luck! Appleton-area universities put on some awesome shows that you are unlikely to see touring any time soon. Here is what's coming up this season.

Lawrence University

Not listed at time of publication

Ripon College

October 9 - 12, 2019: PLAY NICE!

November 13 - 16, 2019: THE FANTASTICKS

March 4 - 7, 2020: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

April 16 - 18, 2020: THE ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

St. Norbert College

September 13 - 21, 2019: LITTLE WOMEN

September 27 - 29, 2019: THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

November 15 -17, 2019: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

December 6 - 14, 2019: FRUITCAKES

February 14 - 22, 2020: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

February 28 - March 1, 2020: TREASURE ISLAND

May 1 - May 9, 2020: CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN

University of Wisconsin - Green Bay

October 17 - 26, 2019: Mary Jane

November 21 - 23, 2019: RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

February 27 - March 7, 2020: THIS RANDOM WORLD, (THE MYTH OF SERENDIPITY)

April 4 - 5, 2020: DANCEWORKS 2020

April 24 - May 2, 2020: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

October 3 - 6, 2019: NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM

November 21 - 24, 2019: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

February 27 - March 8, 2020: BEAST ON THE MOON

April 30 - May 3, 2020: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh (Fond du Lac)

Not listed at time of publication

University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh (Fox Cities)

November 14 - 23, 2019: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

February 20 - 29, 2020: SHREK THE MUSICAL

University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point

September 27 - 29, 2019: THE SPIRITUALIST

October 11 - 19, 2019: THE SPITFIRE GRILL

November 8 - 16, 2019: CLOWN BAR

December 6 - 13, 2019: AFTERIMAGES 2019

February 7 - 9, 2020: THE SIX-FINGERED WOMAN

February 28 - March 7, 2020: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

April 3 - 11, 2020: MAMMA MIA!

April 24 - May 2, 2020: DANSTAGE 2020

University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point (Wausau)

Not listed at time of publication

University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point (Marshfield)

November 1 - 3, 2019: THE 39 STEPS

April 16 - 19, 2020: COLUMBINUS

June (dates TBA), 2020: URINETOWN

Check with university ticket offices for pricing and availability.





