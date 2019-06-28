BWW Preview: Touring Musicals and Plays Coming to the Greater Appleton Area in the 2019-2020 Season

The 2019-2020 touring season is set! This season offers plenty of exciting musicals and plays set to perform in the greater Appleton area.

Here is a list of the musicals and plays coming to Appleton-area theaters, including Appleton's Fox Cities P.A.C., Green Bay's Weidner Center, and Wausau's Grand Theater.

October 1-20, 2019: HAMILTON, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

October 8, 2019: RENT, Grand Theater

October 9, 2019: RENT, Weidner Center

October 25, 2019: A.R. Gurney'S LOVE LETTERS STARRING Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 20, 2019: CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Grand Theater

November 21, 2019: CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Weidner Center

December 4-15, 2019: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

January 13, 2020: JERSEY BOYS, Grand Theater

January 21, 2020: BANDSTAND, Grand Theater

January 24-26, 2020: BLUE MAN GROUP, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

February 14, 2020: THE Q Brothers PRESENT OTHELLO: THE REMIX, Weidner Center

February 18-23, 2020: MISS SAIGON, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

March 13-14, 2020: WAITRESS, Grand Theater

March 24-29, 2020: Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

April 5, 2020: BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, Grand Theater

April 6, 2020: BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, Weidner Center

May 5-10, 2020: THE BAND'S VISIT, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 23-28, 2020: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

In addition to musicals and plays, these theaters also offer kids shows, musical groups, comedy and more. Check out the websites of the Fox Cities P.A.C., the Weidner Center, and the Grand Theater for ticket options and more details.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





