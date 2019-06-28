BWW Preview: Touring Musicals and Plays Coming to the Greater Appleton Area in the 2019-2020 Season
The 2019-2020 touring season is set! This season offers plenty of exciting musicals and plays set to perform in the greater Appleton area.
Here is a list of the musicals and plays coming to Appleton-area theaters, including Appleton's Fox Cities P.A.C., Green Bay's Weidner Center, and Wausau's Grand Theater.
October 1-20, 2019: HAMILTON, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
October 8, 2019: RENT, Grand Theater
October 9, 2019: RENT, Weidner Center
October 25, 2019: A.R. Gurney'S LOVE LETTERS STARRING Meredith Baxter & Michael Gross, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 20, 2019: CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Grand Theater
November 21, 2019: CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Weidner Center
December 4-15, 2019: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
January 13, 2020: JERSEY BOYS, Grand Theater
January 21, 2020: BANDSTAND, Grand Theater
January 24-26, 2020: BLUE MAN GROUP, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
February 14, 2020: THE Q Brothers PRESENT OTHELLO: THE REMIX, Weidner Center
February 18-23, 2020: MISS SAIGON, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
March 13-14, 2020: WAITRESS, Grand Theater
March 24-29, 2020: Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
April 5, 2020: BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, Grand Theater
April 6, 2020: BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, Weidner Center
May 5-10, 2020: THE BAND'S VISIT, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
June 23-28, 2020: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
In addition to musicals and plays, these theaters also offer kids shows, musical groups, comedy and more. Check out the websites of the Fox Cities P.A.C., the Weidner Center, and the Grand Theater for ticket options and more details.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus