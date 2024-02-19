BEER & BALLET! Unlikely Combo Is the Perfect Finale to the All-New Green Bay Ballet Festival March 9- May 4 

What do you get when you combine world-class ballet dancers, live orchestra, dance short-films and Green Bay's favorite drink? You get a one-of-a-kind performing arts experience that you'll never forget.

The title says it all, Beer & Ballet – May 4, 2024 at The Weidner – a one-night-only production from the nation's top professional ballet dancers performing specially curated Pas de Deuxs to Tchaikovsky's greatest scores with live music from the Weidner Philharmonic. And yes, there will be beer tastings (including n/a options and root beer) provided by local breweries. Tickets on-sale now at WeidnerCenter.com.

Including performances of both original and iconic ballet choreography to Tchaikovsky's most famous scores including Sleeping Beauty, White Swan and Black Swan Pas de Deux from Swan Lake and more!

What can you expect? Guests are invited to explore The Weidner building while enjoying beer tastings. These sips will be paired with specially curated dance short films project throughout The Weidner lobby pre-show to create an unforgettable night out. Don't let the title fool you, this is a family-friendly event, with non-alcoholic tastings also available.

How much are tickets? Adult tickets range $25-$45, student tickets are $15. Weidner Members get up to 30% off adult tickets. Tickets on-sale now.

“As a Green Bay-native, who needed to leave home to pursue a successful career in professional dance, it has been an aspiration of mine to return and share with the community the beauty and athleticism of today's ballet world.” - Kyle Davis, Artistic Director, Green Bay Ballet Festival

“When visualizing this spectacular evening, we wanted the front of house experience to be as exciting as the performance onstage – what better way than to have Green Bay's best beers dance in the spotlight with a tasting of the world's best ballets.” Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, Artistic Director, Green Bay Ballet Festival

Beer & Ballet serves as the finale event to the inaugural 2024 Green Ballet Festival. The multi-week festival includes a range of dance centered events, activities, community engagements, and educational initiatives throughout the Greater Green Bay Area.

The festival has long been a passion project of professional dancers, and festival co-artistic directors, Kyle Davis and Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan.

“The realization of the first ever Green Bay Ballet Festival is just the beginning of our journey to cultivate a professional dance environment within the greater Green Bay community. With the support of The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, we are excited to see high caliber professional dancers, world-class choreography – both existing classics and new commissions – and inclusive dance education for art enthusiasts of all ages come to Green Bay in accessible ways. We are thrilled to curate repertoire specifically for Green Bay and hope it will allow professional dance to shine brightly in the community for years to come.”

Green Bay Ballet Festival Events:

Masterclass Intensive at New Fusion Dance & Performing Arts

March 9-10

Registration: $250 | Registration Form

For intermediate to advanced dancers looking to expand their abilities - a weekend of training and coaching from acclaimed professional artists in a range of dance techniques. Intensive classes will include ballet technique, contemporary, modern, musical theater, and choreography. For Advance, Intermediate and adult dancers – ages 12+

Spring Playdate at Rockwood Terrace – Titletown Near Lambeau Field

April 3 | 5 PM – 7 PM

Free Admission | Advance registration not required.

Bring family and friends to create memories in a playdate with dancers from NEWDO. Learn some beginner ballet steps and make some ballet themed crafts to take home! Recommended for pre-school to early elementary.

Let's Dance at Rockwood Terrace – Titletown Near Lambeau Field

April 16 | 5 PM – 7 PM

Free Admission | Registration

An hour-long, recreational ballet class beginning with warm up and progressing into learning traditional ballet exercises at the barre and dance floor. No previous experience required. Recommended for ages 16+

Festival Kick Off at The Tarlton Theatre – co-hosted by Dr. Tina Sauerhammer & Dr. Dawn Crim

April 29 | 5 PM – 6:30 PM

The inaugural festival kicks off in style with this celebration of the power of dance for youth and community building. Co-Artistic Directors, Kyle Davis and Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan will perform an original work and sit for a Q&A on their vision for the future of professional dance in our community. Invited guests can expect beverages, snacks, dance performances, film and remarks from special guest speakers.

Featured performers: Kyle Davis & Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan (Pacific Northwest Ballet – Principals).

“Meet Me at the Bar(re)” Adult Ballet Class at The Weidner

May 1 | 5:30 PM

Free Admission | Registration

Learn ballet at any age! An hour-long recreational class for adults with an experienced ballet instructor - learning ballet terms, class structure, and casual exercises at the barre and around the dance floor in The Weidner's dance studio. Followed by a Happy Hour reception. Open class, no experience required.

Festival Donor Dinner at The Weidner

May 3

Private Dinner for festival donors with Green Bay Ballet Festival artists and participants in attendance. Learn more about how to support the festival at WeidnerCenter.com, or contact The Weidner's Development Specialist Stephanie Rougvie.

Beer & Ballet at The Weidner

May 4 | 7:30 PM

Tickets start at $25 | $15 Students.

Weidner Members get up to 30% off adult tickets.



In addition to public events, guest teaching artists Water Street Dance Milwaukee will visit The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, and Green Bay East High School with their acclaimed outreach dance program.

Tickets for Beer & Ballet are on-sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

About the Weidner Philharmonic

Buoyed by the strong community response to the orchestral concert that opened its 25th anniversary season in 2018, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay music faculty and UW-Green Bay's Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, announced the establishment of the Weidner Philharmonic. The Weidner Philharmonic will showcase the talents of UW-Green Bay music faculty, as well as other accomplished orchestral musicians who live and work in the region, in the outstanding acoustical environment of Cofrin Family Hall.

About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

About the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is a school of resilient problem solvers who dare to reach higher with the power of education that ignites growth and answers the biggest challenges. Serving 10,300 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students as well as 67,500 continuing education learners annually, UW-Green Bay offers 200 academic degrees, programs, and certificates. With four campus locations in Northeast Wisconsin, the University's access mission welcomes all students who want to learn, from every corner of the world. Championing bold thinking since opening its doors in 1965, it is a university on the rise – Wisconsin's fastest growing UW. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.