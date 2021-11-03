Ashwaubenon PAC Announces Holiday Lineup

With the holiday season now here, the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has announced a full schedule of festive, family-friendly music performances arriving next month. The programming lineup spans a range of genres, ensuring there is something on the slate that appeals to everyone. The holidays begin at the APAC on Thursday, Dec. 9 with A Carpenters Christmas. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her band bring the Carpenters' unforgettable Christmas songs to life on stage. Concertgoers can also look forward to the return of several seasonal favorites, including John Kelley & the Fusion Xpress Orchestra, Knights on Broadway, and Daddy D.

The following is the full APAC holiday lineup. Additional information about each title will be available on the APAC website at www.AshwaubenonPAC.org. Tickets for each show go on sale Saturday, Nov. 6. At 10:00 AM.

Holiday Events in December at APAC

A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | 7:30 P.M. | Tickets start at $29

The Carpenters may be known for more than a dozen chart-topping hits, but they also won over lifelong fans with their heartfelt Christmas renditions. Relive that holiday magic with singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her band as they bring the Carpenters' unmistakable sound into the modern era. Concert-goers can expect faithful recreations of "Merry Christmas Darling," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," and many more.

John Kelley & THE FUSION XPRESS ORCHESTRA-FXO presents "A Christmas of Fire & Ice"

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 7:30 P.M. | Tickets start at $30

John Kelley & the Fusion Xpress Orchestra-FXO light up the stage and turn up the heat with an eclectic and intense fusion of classical, rock, jazz, musical theatre, and holiday favorites.

KNIGHTS ON BROADWAY: Christmas with the Knights

Monday, December 20, 2021 | 7:00 P.M. | Tickets start at $25

Whether they're performing Broadway's biggest hits or captivating audiences with holiday favorites, these highly talented, high-energy student singers deliver memorable performances at every turn. The troupe emerges from the St. Norbert campus for one night of new and upbeat versions of holiday favorites.

DADDY D'S CHRISTMAS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 7:30 P.M. | Tickets start at $27

Daddy D Productions' 15th annual Christmas show includes traditional tunes arranged in a contemporary fashion paired with witty banter and skits that will have the whole family laughing along with them.