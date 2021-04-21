AN EVENING OF MINIATURES to Wrap Up University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series will wraps up Spring 2021 with its annual presentation of a very small consortium: An Evening of Miniatures on Thursday, May 6, 2021. This virtual concert is a prerecorded collection of compositions performed in Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts premiering at 6:30 PM on UW-Green Bay Music's YouTube Channel.

Out of concern for public health and in keeping the University's current policy on public performances due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person attendance. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed and can be made via UW-Green Bay Music's website.

This concert features an ensemble of UW-Green Bay Music Faculty and Friends preforming pieces of music from all over the world that consist of 100 notes or fewer or last one minute of less. UW-Green Bay Music Professor Michelle McQuade Dewhirst reviews submissions from all over the world and collaborates with her colleagues to choose the works featured in the concert.

"I'm always fascinated to see how composers work within the constraints of the miniature. Some composers took this opportunity to grapple with the tumultuous events of the past year, and we're proud to feature our favorites during this performance," McQuade Dewhirst.

Additional information about 6:30 Concerts Series and upcoming events available at https://www.uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/ or by emailing 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.



The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. All performances take place at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, begin at 6:30 PM, and last between 60 and 90 minutes.