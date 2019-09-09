6:30 Concert Series Returns Sept. 16 With Pro Arte Quartet

On Sept. 16, 2019, Pro Arte Quartet, one of the world's most distinguished string quartets, kicks-off the first featured event of the 2019-2020 6:30 Concert Series. The 6:30 Concert Series at the Weidner Center is an exploration of music featuring composers, performers and special guests. All performances start at 6:30 p.m. and last between 60 to 90 minutes. Events are free (accept the December swing concert) and are open to public.

Founded by conservatory students in Brussels in 1912, Pro Arte Quartet become one of the most celebrated ensembles in Europe in the first half of the twentieth century. The quartet was performing in Madison, Wis. in May 1940 when Nazi forces invaded Belgium. The University of Wisconsin responded to the emergency by offering the quartet a permanent campus home, the first such arrangement at a major American university. Current PAQ members, together since 1995, are David Perry and Suzanne Beia, violin; Sally Chisholm, viola; and Parry Karp, cello. See the full 6:30 Concert schedule.

Donations accepted. Proceeds from this ticketed event support the yearlong free 6:30 Concert Series.

Additional performances in 2019:

Tickets $18 • Weidner Center's Cofrin Family Hall





