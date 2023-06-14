Peninsula Players Theatre Will Host Pre-Show Seminars

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced the return of Pre-Show Seminars for its 2023 season. Guests are invited to arrive early for special seminars on topics related to the shows.

Pre-Show Seminars begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the theater. General admission seating, no tickets necessary. Tickets are available for the 8:00 p.m. performances following the seminars. Pre-Show Seminars at Peninsula Players Theatre are free events for the public as a commitment to educate and serve its community at large.

Pre-Show Seminars will be held on:

Friday, June 16 - Playwright Sean Grennan will host a seminar before the performance of his new play, "A Rock Sails By.” Audiences can hear directly from the play's creator and ask questions. “A Rock Sails By” is part of World Premiere Wisconsin.*

Thursday, June 22 - Tom Minahan of Door Peninsula Astronomical Society will host a seminar on the “Habitable Zone” and the mysterious “Oumuamua” before a performance of "A Rock Sails By," whose main character is a renowned astrophysicist.

Saturday, July 22 - Dr. Christopher Chan, an Agatha Christie expert and international goodwill ambassador, will speak about Noel Coward before a performance of Coward's witty comedy, "Blithe Spirit."

Friday, August 11 - Artistic Director Linda Fortunato, the director and choreographer of the musical comedy "Dames at Sea," hosts a seminar about the genre. “Dames at Sea,” book and lyrics are by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise, is a salute to movie musicals of the 1930s.

Seminars for "Trying" by Joanna McClelland Glass and "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" are yet to be announced. Please keep an eye on https://peninsulaplayers.com/pre-show-seminars/ for future Pre-Show Seminars.

Peninsula Players Theatre performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. in the summer except for Sundays, July 2, July 23, August 13, and September 3 at 2:00 p.m. The audience pavilion's side panels, doors and vents will remain open throughout the summer season. Patrons should dress for the weather and be prepared for shifting temperatures and breezes off the bay.

Ticket prices for the 2023 season range from $42 to $51, and students 18 and under receive a 50% discount. Group leaders may make reservations for 15 or more by phoning the Box Office at (920) 868-3287. Season, individual and student ticket information, Gift Certificates, ticket prices, curtain times and more are available at www.peninsulaplayers.com.

