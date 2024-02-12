Vitamin String Quartet Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend

Performances run February 16 - 17, 2024 at Discovery Theatre.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

Vitamin String Quartet Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend

Vitamin String Quartet comes to Alaska PAC this weekend. Performances run February 16 - 17, 2024 at Discovery Theatre.

You're watching your favorite period drama, and hear violins playing a familiar tune… wait... is that an Ariana Grande song? Taylor Swift's latest? Chances are, it's Vitamin String Quartet. Since long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet has "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon) and established the classical crossover genre as a genuine force.

VSQ breathes new life into each innovative rendition, from Billie Eilish to Björk and Maroon 5 to Nirvana, with over 1 billion streams and seven albums on Billboard. Enjoy their hits from the Regency-era smash Bridgerton, alongside other favorites, in this mash-up of modern and classical.


 

