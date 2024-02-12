Vitamin String Quartet comes to Alaska PAC this weekend. Performances run February 16 - 17, 2024 at Discovery Theatre.

You're watching your favorite period drama, and hear violins playing a familiar tune… wait... is that an Ariana Grande song? Taylor Swift's latest? Chances are, it's Vitamin String Quartet. Since long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet has "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon) and established the classical crossover genre as a genuine force.

VSQ breathes new life into each innovative rendition, from Billie Eilish to Björk and Maroon 5 to Nirvana, with over 1 billion streams and seven albums on Billboard. Enjoy their hits from the Regency-era smash Bridgerton, alongside other favorites, in this mash-up of modern and classical.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Anchorage? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.