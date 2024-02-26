UNMASKED - AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL COMEDY To Have Alaskan Developmental Production

"Unmasked- an original musical comedy" written entirely by homegrown Alaska talent, Michelle Risse, will be premiering under a developmental umbrella at Pioneer Park Centenial Theatre in Fairbanks, Alaska on Friday, March 8th , 2024 at 7pm.

Five performances will follow after its opening opening and will occur on Saturday, March 9 (7pm), Sunday, March 10 (2pm), Friday, March 15 (7pm), Saturday, March 16 (7pm), and Sunday, March 17 (2pm).

This musical is a testament to the fact that "Everyone Has a Story." In this musical we are introduced to four separate characters who are telling their stories that occurred during the quarantine. A dean and a young grad student are devised to frame the events that are occurring on stage and to naturally bridge the four vignettes together and to make them flow together convincingly and seamlessly.

For tickets go to the following link to attend a live performance: https://www.simpletix.com/e/unmasked-an-original-musical-comedy-tickets-155080

There will be a streaming alternative. The Sunday, March 10 matinee performance will be livestreamed and the link for that viewing opportunity will be included on the website www.rissewriter.com underneath the heading of "Unmasked."

