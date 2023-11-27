TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS Comes to Alaska PAC This Weekend

Jumpstart your merriment this holiday season with a gift from TBA Theatre, Broadway World's Favorite Regional Theatre. This two-act treasure opens with Christmas with Laura Ingalls. Adapted from the beloved books, we are welcomed into the schoolhouse as Laura closes up for the holidays and awaits her ride home. As she keeps a worried eye on the gathering storm, she comforts herself and us by reminiscing about past family holidays and the joy, misadventures and romance that accompanied them.

Act 2 invites us into the Wonderful Workshop: A Yuletide Musical Guide. The world's most beloved toymaker invites you into his magical workshop where he will beguile you with tales of the origins of some of the holidays' most cherished musical memories.

This heartwarming event is brought to you by some of Anchorage's most celebrated and award-winning artists and musicians. Grace Fahrney is sublime as Laura and Shane Mitchell will enchant you as the Toymaker. Enriched with live fiddle and guitar music, these joyous offerings will send you out humming into the frosty evening.