TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Performances run Nov 24, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Tartuffe comes to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this week.  Performances run Nov 24, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023 in the Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Moliere’s celebrated social satire of hypocrisy, scandal and intrigue – an excellent play for the modern era! Tartuffe has charmed his way into the home of Orgon, to marry his daughter, seduce his wife, and steal all his money. Hilarious wordplay and flirty antics inspire a superb scoundrel pretending to be a holy man as he cons the oblivious and wealthy patron who adores him, while infuriating his frustrated family, in this comic romp.

Run Time: 1 Hr 45 Min

Ages: 14+

Price From: $30




Broadway Alaska Teams With Catholic Social Services To Highlight Refugee Stories Photo
Broadway Alaska Teams With Catholic Social Services To Highlight Refugee Stories

Broadway Alaska collaborates with Catholic Social Services in Anchorage, Alaska to bring theater and social services together.

Momentum Dance Collective to Present Season 16 Debut Photo
Momentum Dance Collective to Present Season 16 Debut

Momentum Dance Collective will present their Season 16 debut. Get ready for an exciting showcase of talent and creativity in the world of dance.

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Week Photo
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Week

The Elixir of Love comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this week. Performances run October 27-29.

