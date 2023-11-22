TARTUFFE Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Tartuffe comes to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this week. Performances run Nov 24, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023 in the Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Moliere’s celebrated social satire of hypocrisy, scandal and intrigue – an excellent play for the modern era! Tartuffe has charmed his way into the home of Orgon, to marry his daughter, seduce his wife, and steal all his money. Hilarious wordplay and flirty antics inspire a superb scoundrel pretending to be a holy man as he cons the oblivious and wealthy patron who adores him, while infuriating his frustrated family, in this comic romp.

Run Time: 1 Hr 45 Min

Ages: 14+

Price From: $30