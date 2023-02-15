Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau

Perseverance Theatre brings The Great Leap by Lauren Yee to the Mainstage in Juneau, Alaska.

Featuring Morgan Gwilym Tso as Manford Lum, Karen Li as Connie, Edward Chen as Wen Chang, and Frank Delaney as Saul. Directed by Perseverance Theatre Artistic Director Leslie Ishii, The Great Leap runs in Juneau from February 17th until March 5th.

This production will then tour to the University of Alaska: Anchorage Fine Arts Building Mainstage March 17th through March 26th. For tickets and more information, go online to PTALASKA.ORG/THE-GREAT-LEAP.