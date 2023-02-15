Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Directed by Perseverance Theatre Artistic Director Leslie Ishii, The Great Leap runs in Juneau from February 17th until March 5th.
Perseverance Theatre brings The Great Leap by Lauren Yee to the Mainstage in Juneau, Alaska.
Featuring Morgan Gwilym Tso as Manford Lum, Karen Li as Connie, Edward Chen as Wen Chang, and Frank Delaney as Saul. Directed by Perseverance Theatre Artistic Director Leslie Ishii, The Great Leap runs in Juneau from February 17th until March 5th.
This production will then tour to the University of Alaska: Anchorage Fine Arts Building Mainstage March 17th through March 26th. For tickets and more information, go online to PTALASKA.ORG/THE-GREAT-LEAP.
Photo Credit: Rio Alberto/Perseverance Theatre
Karen Li and Morgan Gwilym Tso
Edward Chen and Frank Delaney
Morgan Gwilym Tso, Frank Delaney
Morgan Gwilym Tso
Karen Li and Morgan Gwilym Tso
