Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau

Directed by Perseverance Theatre Artistic Director Leslie Ishii, The Great Leap runs in Juneau from February 17th until March 5th.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Perseverance Theatre brings The Great Leap by Lauren Yee to the Mainstage in Juneau, Alaska.

Featuring Morgan Gwilym Tso as Manford Lum, Karen Li as Connie, Edward Chen as Wen Chang, and Frank Delaney as Saul. Directed by Perseverance Theatre Artistic Director Leslie Ishii, The Great Leap runs in Juneau from February 17th until March 5th.

This production will then tour to the University of Alaska: Anchorage Fine Arts Building Mainstage March 17th through March 26th. For tickets and more information, go online to PTALASKA.ORG/THE-GREAT-LEAP.

Photo Credit: Rio Alberto/Perseverance Theatre

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Frank Delaney

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Karen Li and Morgan Gwilym Tso

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Edward Chen and Frank Delaney

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Morgan Gwilym Tso, Frank Delaney

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Morgan Gwilym Tso

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Frank Delaney

Photos: Perseverance Theatre Brings THE GREAT LEAP To Juneau
Karen Li and Morgan Gwilym Tso




THE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This Month Photo
THE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This Month
Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii.
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month Photo
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month
Alaska Junior Theater kicks off 2023 with a live presentation of the storybook classic The Velveteen Rabbit (Grades K-6), performed by the Pushcart Players in the Discovery Theatre.
Full Cast Announced For THE GREAT LEAP At Perseverance Theatre Photo
Full Cast Announced For THE GREAT LEAP At Perseverance Theatre
Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii. This production features Morgan Gwilym Tso as Manford, Karen Li as Connie, Bostin Christopher as Saul, and Edward Chen as Wen Chang.
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month Photo
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month
Alaska Junior Theater kicks off 2023 with a presentation of the storybook classic The Velveteen Rabbit (Grades K-6), performed by the Pushcart Players from New Jersey.

More Hot Stories For You


THE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This MonthTHE GREAT LEAP Comes to Perseverance Theatre This Month
February 6, 2023

Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii.
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next MonthAlaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month
January 25, 2023

Alaska Junior Theater kicks off 2023 with a live presentation of the storybook classic The Velveteen Rabbit (Grades K-6), performed by the Pushcart Players in the Discovery Theatre.
Full Cast Announced For THE GREAT LEAP At Perseverance TheatreFull Cast Announced For THE GREAT LEAP At Perseverance Theatre
January 18, 2023

Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii. This production features Morgan Gwilym Tso as Manford, Karen Li as Connie, Bostin Christopher as Saul, and Edward Chen as Wen Chang.
Alaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next MonthAlaska Junior Theater Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Next Month
January 13, 2023

Alaska Junior Theater kicks off 2023 with a presentation of the storybook classic The Velveteen Rabbit (Grades K-6), performed by the Pushcart Players from New Jersey.
Perseverance Theatre Presents THE GREAT LEAP Beginning in FebruaryPerseverance Theatre Presents THE GREAT LEAP Beginning in February
January 11, 2023

The Great Leap comes to Perseverance Theatre this year. The play is by Lauren Yee and directed by Leslie Ishii. Juneau performances are February 17 - March 5, 2023, on the Perseverance Theatre Mainstage.
share