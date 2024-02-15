Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT Opens In Juneau This Weekend

Perseverance Theatre has released first look photos of its production of Paula Vogel's powerful, Tony Award-winning play Indecent.

Directed by Hannah Wolf, Music Direction by David Romtvedt, Scenic Design by Iman Corbani, Costume Design by Peggy McKowen, Lighting Design by C. Archer Touchet, Sound Design by Lucy Peckham, Choreography by Tatiana Pandiani. Featuring Chris Stahl as Lemml, Jessica Faust as Chana, Ayla Rose Barreau as Halina, Jack Scholz as Avram, Enrique Bravo as Mendel, Roblin Gray Davis as Otto, and Carin Silkaitis as Vera.

Indecent performs in Juneau February 16th through March 3rd, when it will transfer to the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage in Anchorage, Alaska March 15th through 24th. More information is available online at PTALASKA.ORG.

Photo Credit: Rio Alberto

Roblin Gray Davis and Jack Scholz

Jessica Faust

Music Director David Romtvedt and the company

Christ Stahl, Roblin Gray Davis, and Carin Silkaitis

