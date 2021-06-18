Perseverance Theatre's 37th Annual Travel Raffle Tickets Are Now on Sale

The Perseverance Theatre Travel Raffle is the best way to support professional theatre by and for Alaskans and have a chance to win amazing prizes.

The 37th Annual Travel Raffle is made possible again this year thanks to the generous support of Alaska Airlines for the Grand Prize - 2 tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies and $2000 cash!

The Prize Packages have been carefully assembled with donations from some favorite businesses across Alaska, from Douglas to Fairbanks, and Anchorage to Skagway. Culinary experiences, travel to fun Alaskan destinations, and neat stuff from other wonderful business supporters!

Each of the 14 Prize Packages is named after a play produced by Perseverance (and a few that haven't been yet). The drawing will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Douglas!

Learn more at https://www.ptalaska.org/raffle-tickets/.