Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Perseverance Theatre And University Of Alaska To Co-Produce LITTLE WOMEN

Little Women by Kate Hamill, and The Great Leap by Lauren Yee will be presented on the Mainstage in the UAA Fine Arts building.

Anchorage News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Perseverance Theatre And University Of Alaska To Co-Produce LITTLE WOMEN

Perseverance Theatre and University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance to Co-Produce Little Women and The Great Leap in UAA Fine Arts Building

For their 44th season, Perseverance Theatre will partner with the University of Alaska: Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance to bring professional theatre by and for Alaskans to the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage. Together, Perseverance Theatre and UAA will co-produce Kate Hamill's Little Women, directed by Cara Hinh, and Lauren Yee's The Great Leap directed by Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director of Perseverance Theatre.

"The primary focus of this collaboration is to foster a sense of community and engagement through the arts. Opportunities will be offered for the UAA students and faculty to engage with Perseverance Theatre's artistic and production models that lead with justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and access values" , Artistic Director Leslie Ishii expressed, "We are very excited to advance our learnings together through this artistic exchange." Physical production has begun and the Perseverance and UAA teams have launched scenery and costume construction with lighting design/installation and sound design/engineering to follow very soon. Rehearsals will also launch later this month.

Frank Delaney, Managing Director of Perseverance Theatre, says "Engaging with community is a core value we have at Perseverance. Working with UAA and the Department of Theatre & Dance is a key step in deepening our connections all across Anchorage. We couldn't be more optimistic about our collaboration with the staff and faculty at UAA."

Little Women by Kate Hamill, and The Great Leap by Lauren Yee will be presented on the Mainstage in the UAA Fine Arts building. For more information about the 2022-2023 season titles, tickets, and scheduling, visit Perseverance Theatre's website at PTALASKA.ORG.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Perseverance Theatre And University Of Alaska To Co-Produce LITTLE WOMENPerseverance Theatre And University Of Alaska To Co-Produce LITTLE WOMEN
October 17, 2022

Perseverance Theatre and University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance to Co-Produce Little Women and The Great Leap in UAA Fine Arts Building.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
Anchorage Symphony Presents Aretha: A TributeAnchorage Symphony Presents Aretha: A Tribute
October 5, 2022

There may be a chill in the air, but the Anchorage Symphony is heating things up with a night of R-E-S-P-E-C-T and hot hits made famous by Aretha Franklin! On Saturday, October 29th, the ASO is joined by vocal powerhouses Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy award nominee Ryan Shaw for Aretha: A Tribute.
Perseverance Theatre Will Open 2022-2023 Season With WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS This WeekPerseverance Theatre Will Open 2022-2023 Season With WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS This Week
October 4, 2022

This fall, Perseverance Theatre will welcome the community back for the 44th Season, opening with Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's (Tsaagweidí Tlingit) original play Where The Summit Meets The Stars, opening October 7th, 2022 and running on the Perseverance Mainstage until October 23rd, 2022.
Broadway Alaska Announces 2023/2024 SeasonBroadway Alaska Announces 2023/2024 Season
September 27, 2022

Broadway Alaska, a Nederlander presentation, has announced its inaugural season to begin in August 2023.