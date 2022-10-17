Perseverance Theatre And University Of Alaska To Co-Produce LITTLE WOMEN

Perseverance Theatre and University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance to Co-Produce Little Women and The Great Leap in UAA Fine Arts Building

For their 44th season, Perseverance Theatre will partner with the University of Alaska: Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance to bring professional theatre by and for Alaskans to the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage. Together, Perseverance Theatre and UAA will co-produce Kate Hamill's Little Women, directed by Cara Hinh, and Lauren Yee's The Great Leap directed by Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director of Perseverance Theatre.

"The primary focus of this collaboration is to foster a sense of community and engagement through the arts. Opportunities will be offered for the UAA students and faculty to engage with Perseverance Theatre's artistic and production models that lead with justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and access values" , Artistic Director Leslie Ishii expressed, "We are very excited to advance our learnings together through this artistic exchange." Physical production has begun and the Perseverance and UAA teams have launched scenery and costume construction with lighting design/installation and sound design/engineering to follow very soon. Rehearsals will also launch later this month.

Frank Delaney, Managing Director of Perseverance Theatre, says "Engaging with community is a core value we have at Perseverance. Working with UAA and the Department of Theatre & Dance is a key step in deepening our connections all across Anchorage. We couldn't be more optimistic about our collaboration with the staff and faculty at UAA."

Little Women by Kate Hamill, and The Great Leap by Lauren Yee will be presented on the Mainstage in the UAA Fine Arts building. For more information about the 2022-2023 season titles, tickets, and scheduling, visit Perseverance Theatre's website at PTALASKA.ORG.