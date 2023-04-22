Momentum Dance Collective To Celebrates The Music Of Queen with RHAPSODY in May

Momentum Dance Collective will present Rhapsody, a full length dance and live rock show featuring the music of Queen and the songs that have captivated generations of fans and inspired countless artists. The show is a celebration of the music that you know and love and highlights the local talents of 20 dancers, 5 vocalists, and a 4 piece band that will rock you. Performances are Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, May 7th at 4:00 PM at UAA Mainstage Theatre (3700 Alumni Drive, 99508).

For 15 years, Momentum has delighted audiences with dance works that are innovative, relatable, and deeply genuine. The company performs a variety of works every year, across stages and sites that keep shows accessible, engaging and allow all ages to enjoy the art of dance.

Rhapsody is the company's season 15 finale and draws together the elements that have given Momentum its voice for over a decade. It's a highly energetic, collaborative, genuine, genre-mixing good time, where everyone can belong.

As part of the legacy and generosity of Queen's ongoing commitment to HIV and AIDS assistance, Momentum will be donating a portion of every ticket sold to our local 4A's (Alaska Aids Assistance Association).

" Four A's is thrilled to partner with Momentum Dance Collective for a tribute to Queen. Queen continues to advocate alongside the HIV community in memory and honor of Freddie Mercury. Freddie was a legendary individual and entertainer, and an icon among those of us who are stigmatized-whether because of our gender identity, sexual orientation, HIV status or other marginalized identities-we are still benefiting from the impact of his life and art."

- Robin Lutz, Executive Director, Alaska AIDS Assistance Association

Momentum is thrilled to welcome to the stage five vocalist covering 18 songs by the legendary band and include Kat Moore, Denali Romero, Kendra Arciniega, Mercedes Arciniega, and Zaide Manzano (aka Dela Rosa).

Creating the legendary sounds of Queen is the Rhapsody band with Alex Cruver on keys, Karl Wilhelmi on guitar, Heidi Herbert-Lovern on base, and Kade Bissel on drums.

// Watch this show virtually //

Access to our performances is a priority for Momentum. Tickets are available for a live stream of the performance that airs Saturday, May 6th at 7:30pm and remains active for one week for viewers.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.momentumdance.org/rhapsody

Adults $35.00

Seniors, Students & Youth $30.00

($2 of each ticket is donated to Four A's)

Contributing Artists and Team

Artistic Direction | Irenerose Castillo, Jessie Embley, Beth Daly Gambell, Ariel Graham, Therese Holtz, Becky Kendall

Musical Direction | Alex Cruver

Music Coordinator | Kat Moore

Sound Technicians | Jamie Aiden Green

Vocal Performers | Kendra Arciniega, Mercedes Arciniega, Zaide Manzano, Denali Romero, and Kat Moore

Music Performers | Kade Bissel, Alex Cruver, Heidi Herber-Lovern, and Karl Wilhelmi

About Momentum

Momentum Dance Collective is an Alaskan based contemporary dance company founded in 2008 to create opportunities for dancers to produce original work. We believe in the transformative power of the arts and its vital role in building healthy communities. We create dance work for stages, films, and in non-traditional sites and venues in order to connect and inspire audiences across our diverse city.

For over 14 years we have built a foundation of artistic partnerships and continue to build new relationships with innovative artists and organizations each season. Today, our company is made up of 21 unique and exceptional dance artists who carry Momentum's heart and mission with them in every step.