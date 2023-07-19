Full Cast Set for Hedwig and The Angry Inch at Perseverance Theatre

Perseverance Theatre, Alaska's premiere regional theatre, will open their all-queer 2023-2024 season with a remounting of the rock musical sensation, Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Rio Alberto (Devilfish, Fun Home) will lead the production as the title character, with Juneau favorite Salissa Thole (Chicago, Sweeney Todd, The Last Five Years) taking the stage as Yitzhak.

Most recently onstage as understudy for Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy Fun Home, Rio Alberto will be returning to the Perseverance Theatre Mainstage in the titular role. "What a critical time to be telling the story of a queer immigrant whose liberation lies in the grit and grime of rock and roll. Theatre has always been, and always will be, radically queer and a story like this is no exception. Not to mention, Rory [Stitt] has left some big heels to fill, and as a queer Chicano, I am honored and excited to be bringing this character to life again." says Alberto.

Salissa Thole, a proud Hawaiian, Black, and Filipina musician, is Juneau staple and featured vocalist in High Costa Living. Thole returns to the stage after being seen last in WITCH, produced by Theatre in the Rough. Other notable Perseverance theatre credits include Bigfoot and Other Lost Souls, Yeast Nation, Much Ado About Nothing, The Last Five Years, The Who's: Tommy, and Hair.

Joseph Biagini will direct the production, with music direction by Gary Busby. Rory Stitt, who starred in Perseverance Theatre's 2005 production, returns to the team as Sound Designer for the production. Filling out the band will be Jason Messing on drums, Jake Soboleff on the Guitar, and Jason Hort on the bass. Gigi Monroe Designs will design costumes, with lighting design by Nita Mendoza. Projections and scenic design by Ryan Anderson.

Hedwig and The Angry Inch performs in Juneau September 15th, 2023 through October 1st, 2023. Anchorage performances will take place on the UAA Fine Arts Building Mainstage from October 13th, 2023 through October 22nd, 2023. Season Subscriptions are now on sale online at Click Here.