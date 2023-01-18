Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For THE GREAT LEAP At Perseverance Theatre

The Great Leap opens on the Perseverance Mainstage in Juneau on Friday, February 17th and runs through Sunday, March 5th.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Perseverance Theatre and the UAA Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to co-produce The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Perseverance Theatre's Artistic Director Leslie Ishii. This production features Morgan Gwilym Tso as Manford, Karen Li as Connie, Bostin Christopher as Saul, and Edward Chen as Wen Chang.

About the show: Manford Lum knows the game of basketball like the back of his hand. After all, he's basically a legend on the Chinatown courts. It's 1989 in San Francisco, and a determined Manford talks his way onto the American team scheduled to play a "friendship" game in Beijing. But when he arrives, he finds himself smack in the midst of post cultural revolution China, where tensions are high and one wrong move could get him into serious trouble. Here, Manford must come to grips with his identity, his past, and the choices he now faces.

The Great Leap opens on the Perseverance Mainstage in Juneau on Friday, February 17th and runs through Sunday, March 5th. There will be a Pay-As-You-Can preview performance on Thursday, February 16th. The Great Leap will then travel up to Anchorage to perform on the University of Alaska: Anchorage Fine Arts Building Mainstage March 17th through March 26th. For tickets and more information, go online to PTALASKA.ORG/THE-GREAT-LEAP




