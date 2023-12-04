Christmas in Venice with Alaska Chamber Singers comes to Alaska PAC in December.

Performances will run Dec 9, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023 at St Andrew Catholic Church, St Patrick's Parish.

Experience the spectacular, colorful sound world of St. Mark’s Cathedral in Venice in the 1600’s with the music of Monteverdi, Gabrieli, and Schütz. The 2nd half of the program will feature our always-popular buffet of contemporary and traditional carols, such as The Little Drummer Boy and Ukrainian Bell Carol. The lovely acoustics of these churches are a perfect setting for our Venetian repertoire.

Generously sponsored by Alaska Pacific Leasing