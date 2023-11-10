Broadway Alaska Teams With Catholic Social Services To Highlight Refugee Stories

Broadway Alaska is set to partner with Catholic Social Services to share and amplify the stories of refugees in Alaska and generate a call to action to serve them this holiday season.

Beginning on November 29, Broadway Alaska welcomes COME FROM AWAY, a hit Broadway musical based on the remarkable true story of a small community in Canada (Gander, Newfoundland) that welcomed thousands of stranded passengers after the US airways were closed in the days following the events of 9/11.

The story celebrates the bonds formed and lives enriched when communities pull together to support each other through crisis and emergencies. In recognition of this theme, Broadway Alaska is collaborating with Catholic Social Services (CSS) to share the stories of refugees living in Alaska.

During Broadway Alaska's full engagement of COME FROM AWAY (November 29 – December 10), the stories and pictures of individuals living in Alaska after fleeing danger will be shared in the lobbies of the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Participating refugees and their families will be invited to attend the Opening Night of COME FROM AWAY.

In addition to honoring the resilience of refugees, Broadway Alaska and CSS will be collecting winter gear to support refugees and their families at the PAC during and between the performances on Saturday, December 2.

Patrons will be able to contribute to and support CSS through QR-Codes displayed at all COME FROM AWAY performances through December 10.

“We are grateful and proud to be supporting our local refugee population through Catholic Social Services and we celebrate the spirit of community COME FROM AWAY brings! The town of Gander has much in common with our communities in Alaska and we know this story will bring a renewed sense of humanity as we enter the holiday season,” Codie Costello, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts COO and Broadway Alaska General Manager.

Join us in experiencing this hit musical and supporting our community as we do so!

Tickets start at $49 and are available for purchase at CenterTix.com or by calling the CenterTix Box Office at 907.263.2787.

The Broadway Alaska series is generously sponsored by Alaska Airlines and GCI.