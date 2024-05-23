BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Alaska PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



America’s favorite rom-com! Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find – too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job.

After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running “barefoot in the park” would be a start.

In a case of opposites attract, blissful young newlyweds struggle to get along in their Manhattan fixer-upper apartment. Barefoot In The Park is among the top 10 longest-running non-musical plays in Broadway history, and it was turned into a blockbuster movie.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Anchorage? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.