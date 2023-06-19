Anchorage Symphony Performs TRADITION & INNOVATION Concert in 2024

The concert will take place on  Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Anchorage Symphony presents Tradition & Innovation next year. The concert will take place on  Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM.

The concert will feature Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet.

Program:

Bohuslav Martinu | Thunderbolt P-47VIVIAN FUNG | Trumpet Concerto
JEAN-BAPTISTE ARBAN arr DEJONG | Variations on a Theme from Bellini’s “Norma”
Ludwig van Beethoven | Symphony No. 5

To learn more, visit https://www.anchoragesymphony.org/concerts-events/tradition-innovation



