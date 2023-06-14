Anchorage Concert Association's 2023/2024 Season on Sale Now

Anchorage Concert Association, the state’s largest arts and entertainment presenter, has announced its full lineup of shows for the 2023/2024 season are on sale through subscription now. All shows will be at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The Princess Bride with Cary Elwes is an inconcievable evening with the the lead actor of behind the scenes looks at life on and off the set of the classic film. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion and a meet & greet with a book signing for VIP ticket holders. Sept. 16, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga sings in a soulful cut that seems tailor-made for our time. With a beautiful disposition and sweet-yet-powerful voice, Fuga has become one of Hawaii’s most sought-after artists. Sept. 29, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Madison McFerrin has a warm, vulnerable voice that washes over you and pulls you in before you realize it. Born into a celebrated musical family, McFerrin is paving her own lane with a career spanning three EPs and a recent debut album. Oct. 7, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has been bringing their high-energy swing to audiences worldwide since the ‘90s. Now they’re stirring up another revival, returning to Anchorage with their 30th anniversary tour. Oct. 13, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers have been working together for a close to a decade, starting when The Travelers were students of Reed’s at foundation in Harlem. Reed’s soulful style may have inspired the Travelers at first, but now they'll face off in a rhythm and blues battle royale. Oct. 21, 2023 in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Fearless and untouchable Michael Cleveland has been awarded Fiddle Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association a record 12 times, and together with his band, Flamekeeper, Instrumental Group of the Year 7 times. Oct. 28, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Lyric & Spirit brings together female singers from around the world. In the style of International Guitar Night, each vocalist performs a solo set followed by a collaborative set showcasing the blending of their global cultures. Nov. 3, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is an epic and unconventional concert experience: there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir. The night unfolds like a dream: show up, get your lyric sheet, and they’ll teach you an original arrangement to a song you love. Nov. 4, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Singing in both English and Southern Tutchone (her native language), Diyet & The Love Soldiers is alternative country, folk, and traditional with “vulnerable, true to life songs” (Vancouver Sun) rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview. Nov. 10, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

For over 30 years, The Nutcracker has become an Anchorage tradition that reminds us to dream bigger, leap higher, and experience the wonder of being a kid again. Nov. 24-26, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

The Portland Cello Project Holiday Show is back for the second year in a row. They’re ringing in the yule Alaska-style, featuring local guest artists for this unique twist on the traditional holiday concert. Dec. 1 & 2, 2023, in the Discovery Theatre.

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original musical score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and Carol of the Bells. Dec. 28-31, 2023, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Annual fan favorite International Guitar Night returns with an inspiring cast of guitar luminaries. This mobile guitar festival leaves audiences across the globe awe-struck with solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the boundless virtuosity and diversity of acoustic guitar. Jan 19 & 20, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

For over 60 years, The Second City’s cutting-edge comedy has launched the careers of generation after generation of comedy stars. They’re returning to Anchorage with The Second City’s Comedian Rhapsody, a new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from their history, their newest classics, and of course, their trademark improvisation. Jan. 20, 2024, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life. Each performance of The Moth Mainstage is unique, illuminating the diversity and commonality of human experiences. Jan. 31, 2024, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

JIG, a Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) production, is a fresh take on TIDC’s internationally-renowned, alternative approach to a traditional form of Irish step dance. In its premiere season, JIG will redefine what is possible for Irish music and dance. Feb. 2, 2024, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Recognized among The New York Times “Best of Theater,” Electric Root Presents: The Sound of (Black) Music is a vibrant concert reimagining of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical through a utopian, afro-futuristic lens of love. Feb. 8 & 9, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

Since long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet has “charmed the world with their classical covers” (Nylon) and established the classical crossover genre as a genuine force. Enjoy their hits from the Regency-era smash Bridgerton alongside other favorites. Feb. 16 & 17, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

Live from Laurel Canyon - Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock is an evening of live music and legendary stories of some of “The Canyon’s” most influential artists, including The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell, and more. Feb. 24, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

Piff the Magic Dragon is a different kind of magician…and dragon, for that matter. Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent, Piff has won the heart of America, becoming a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, touring with Mumford & Sons, and performing sell-out seasons at Edinburgh Fringe. Mar. 1-2, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

Witty and engaging, Damn Tall Buildings doesn’t play typical bluegrass – it’s served with grit, gravy, and a punch of playful. Their lyrics find beauty in everyday life, and their choruses will make you want to sing along with a glass raised. Mar. 8, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Barbra Lica “smiles when she sings. You can hear it. When you see her in concert, you’ll see it too.” –CBC Radio. With a playful, soothing voice as sweet as maple syrup, the Canadian vocalist blends and bends elements of jazz, pop, and folk. Mar. 22, 2024, in the Discovery Theatre.

The group Nelson Mandela called “South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world” returns to Anchorage! Five-time Grammy winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has toured worldwide for more than 60 years to spread a message of peace. Mar. 30, 2024, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Canadian actor and uber geek Charles Ross will stun you with his hysterical one man shows, One Man Star Wars® Trilogy and One Man Lord of the Rings, where he condenses the sci-fi trilogies into 60 hilarious minutes. Alongside epic journeys to galaxies far, far away and Middle Earth, the skilled actor takes us on another wild ride through time and space with One Man Stranger Things. Apr. 5-6, 2024 in the Discovery Theatre.

Led by Grammy-Award-Winning drummer and Artistic Director Adonis Rose, NOJO7 is a dynamic seven person ensemble drawn from the full New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Playing within the New Orleans Brass Band style, the group has the versatility to perform within various musical idioms and has a broad repertoire that encompasses traditional New Orleans music. Apr. 6, 2024, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Glasgow, Scotland is known for birthing great bands, and contemporary folk group Breabach is firmly ranked among them. One of the country’s most skilled and imaginative acts, the band ties their deep roots in Scottish Highland and Island tradition with the City of Music’s innovative excitement. Apr. 12, 2024 in the Discovery Theatre.

Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. May 18, 2024, in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Visit anchorageconcerts.org for more information. Subscriptions are on sale now. Contact Mitchell Hansen for sponsorship opportunities.