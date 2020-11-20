Anchorage Concert Association Announces Open Call For Artists To Make An Impact On Their Community

Anchorage Concert Association is seeking local artists to explore new ways of safely bringing together art and audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, the organization has done different types of work in the community, often bringing artists and the public together to co-design artistic projects for impact close to home. Now with social distancing requirements, uncertain timelines for returning to the theatre, and the proliferation of streaming and digital content, Anchorage Concerts is looking to local artists to help the organization serve the community in this new landscape.

"Previously, we worked closely with specific local communities to design fun and relevant events around the touring artists we typically bring," says Becky Kendall, Anchorage Concerts' Community Collaborator. "We are taking the current circumstances as an opportunity to expand that work and empower our own, Alaska-based artists to build community when we need it most."

Anchorage Concerts is seeking Alaskan artists to develop short-term and immediate projects that, while following physical distancing guidelines, build community and provide opportunities for Anchorage residents to experience art. Selected artists will work with Anchorage Concerts' Community Collaborator to develop an arts-based activity to connect with residents of a particular community or neighborhood. The goal of this program is to build relationships and encourage social and safe connections during the winter months.

Anchorage Concerts wants artists to consider what community or neighborhood they have an existing connection with that we can collaboratively strengthen through this project for the benefit of that community or neighborhood. The artist should work together with and in these communities to determine and address a need. The need should be addressed through the arts in a deep and meaningful way that follows social distancing guidelines. The artist should also consider the communities' access (or lack of access) to technology in a way that encourages participation and builds community.

Initiative Details

Application Open - November 16, 2020

Application Deadline - December 16, 2020

Project Timeline - January 1, 2021 - March 1, 2021*

*Project timelines may vary with events happening only once or could expand over the entire two-month timeframe.

More project details, eligibility, and applications can be found on the Community Artist Project webpage.

