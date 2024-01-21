Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe

The UK theatre makers are returning to Adelaide for the 5th year with 4 shows.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 1 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month Photo 2 Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away Photo 3 Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away
Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month Photo 4 Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe

Since first heading to Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2018 with their now legendary show ORPHEUS Wright&Grainger have won BEST THEATRE (weekly) 4 times, CRITICS CIRCLE (weekly) and BEST THEATRE overall.  This year, they're back with 4 shows.  Strap in for 9 performances of Fringe Favourite ORPHEUS, 7 performances of critically acclaimed wild ride THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, plus two late-night parties, a South Australian premier of their latest show HELIOS, and two very special unique nights of Wright&Grainger SAY IT & PLAY IT.

ORPHEUS has played to thousands of audiences in Adelaide over the years, earning two Five Star reviews from The Advertiser, two Best Theatre Awards, a heap of critical acclaim and an ever-growing fan base.  It's a retelling of an ancient myth, through spoken word and live music, bringing A VERY OLD story bang up to date.  Having played the show in rose gardens, in the middle of a lake, in cafes, on boats, in railway arches and the very occasional theatre, this year Wright&Grainger are very proud to be bringing the show to The Yurt at Migration Museum.

Alongside ORPHEUS the UK duo is bringing the South Australian premier of HELIOS to Britt Plummer and Nick Phillips' burgeoning Fringe hub.  HELIOS opened to critical acclaim and a Summerhall Lustrum Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2023. A story about the son of the god of the sun, HELIOS is about the pride of young boys and the invisible memories we bury in our landscape; it's about stealing cars and riding a golden chariot across the sky.  Told by a solo storytelling with a cinematic score it's a ‘shining piece of theatrical alchemy' (Lyn Gardner).

Wright&Grainger are teaming up with Peta Spurling-Brown and John Glenn from Hey Dowling for a special week of late-night euphoria with THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS - a 12 track electronica album with 4 narratives woven through. Played as an immersive gig, it won Best Theatre and Critics Circle awards in 2023. On the Friday and Saturday night expect to stay late as Wright&Grainger and Hey Dowling throw some damn big post show parties with special guest performers bringing the vibe until the early hours in The Garden Of Unearthly Delights.

5 years in Adelaide makes this city Wright&Grainger's home-from-home. So, to celebrate the two lads from rural North Yorkshire are doing two very special nights of Wright&Grainger SAY IT & PLAY IT. Pull up a chair in the beautiful courtyard at The Treasury 1860 for a night full of stories, poem songs you won't have heard before. Order something tasty from the gorgeous food and wine offering at Treasury 1860 and be whisked away in Wright&Grainger's words and music.

Across all this Wright&Grainger are teaming up with their long-term dear pal, the very multi award winning fringe royalty Joanne Hartstone.  The team have been working together since 2012 and show no sign of slowing down.  They're also joined by Tom Oliver Productions who have pioneered Wynnum Fringe in Queensland and who joined the Wright&Grainger family in 2023.

Performance schedule:

ORPHEUS | The Yurt at Migration Museum, 23rd Feb - 3rd March
HELIOS | The Yurt at Migration Museum, 16th - 22nd Feb & 5th - 17th March
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS | The Garden Of Unearthly Delights, 26th Feb - 3rd March
SAY IT & PLAY IT | The Courtyard at The Treasury 1860, 24th & 25th Feb



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe Photo
UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

Fringe Management LLC, Adelaide's Joanne Hartstone and Bale & Thomas will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK (Wales) production, Grav from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

2
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away Photo
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away

he Art Gallery of South Australia mourns the loss of one of this nation’s most significant philanthropists to the arts. His generosity and commitment to expanding the scope and quality of the Gallery’s collections will be remembered.

3
BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024 Photo
BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024

'Bisexual Intellectuals: The Brand New Queer Comedy-Cabaret tackling Biphobia with Levity and Heart. A one-hour comedy cabaret filled with original music, pop culture nods, harmonies, choreography, and queer joy. Created and performed by Adelaide Fringe powerhouses Millicent Sarre, Jemma Allen, and Rosie Russell.'

4
MONSKI MOUSES BABY DISCO DANCE HALL and BABY CABARET Return to the Adelaide Fringe Photo
MONSKI MOUSE'S BABY DISCO DANCE HALL and BABY CABARET Return to the Adelaide Fringe

Join Monski Mouse at the Adelaide Fringe for a fun-filled family experience with Baby Disco Dance Hall and Baby Cabaret. These music-based comedy shows are perfect for early years audiences and their parents/carers. Don't miss out on this delightful festival entertainment!

More Hot Stories For You

Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide FringeWright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe
UK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide FringeUK Production GRAV to Have Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed AwayArts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away
BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024

Videos

Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Blank Canvas in Australia - Adelaide Blank Canvas
My Lover Cindi (3/14-3/17)
I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here! in Australia - Adelaide I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here!
Migration Museum (2/17-3/17)
A Girl in Australia - Adelaide A Girl
Star Theatres (1/03-3/03)
The Good Immigrant in Australia - Adelaide The Good Immigrant
Holden Street Theatre (2/16-2/18)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Adelaide Dinosaur World Live
Adelaide Festival Centre (1/25-1/28)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Adelaide Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Dom Polski Centre (3/04-3/10)
Yogambling in Australia - Adelaide Yogambling
Star Theatres (3/07-3/10)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Adelaide The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre (4/08-4/13)VIDEOS
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You