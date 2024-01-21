Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe

Since first heading to Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2018 with their now legendary show ORPHEUS Wright&Grainger have won BEST THEATRE (weekly) 4 times, CRITICS CIRCLE (weekly) and BEST THEATRE overall. This year, they're back with 4 shows. Strap in for 9 performances of Fringe Favourite ORPHEUS, 7 performances of critically acclaimed wild ride THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, plus two late-night parties, a South Australian premier of their latest show HELIOS, and two very special unique nights of Wright&Grainger SAY IT & PLAY IT.

ORPHEUS has played to thousands of audiences in Adelaide over the years, earning two Five Star reviews from The Advertiser, two Best Theatre Awards, a heap of critical acclaim and an ever-growing fan base. It's a retelling of an ancient myth, through spoken word and live music, bringing A VERY OLD story bang up to date. Having played the show in rose gardens, in the middle of a lake, in cafes, on boats, in railway arches and the very occasional theatre, this year Wright&Grainger are very proud to be bringing the show to The Yurt at Migration Museum.

Alongside ORPHEUS the UK duo is bringing the South Australian premier of HELIOS to Britt Plummer and Nick Phillips' burgeoning Fringe hub. HELIOS opened to critical acclaim and a Summerhall Lustrum Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2023. A story about the son of the god of the sun, HELIOS is about the pride of young boys and the invisible memories we bury in our landscape; it's about stealing cars and riding a golden chariot across the sky. Told by a solo storytelling with a cinematic score it's a ‘shining piece of theatrical alchemy' (Lyn Gardner).

Wright&Grainger are teaming up with Peta Spurling-Brown and John Glenn from Hey Dowling for a special week of late-night euphoria with THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS - a 12 track electronica album with 4 narratives woven through. Played as an immersive gig, it won Best Theatre and Critics Circle awards in 2023. On the Friday and Saturday night expect to stay late as Wright&Grainger and Hey Dowling throw some damn big post show parties with special guest performers bringing the vibe until the early hours in The Garden Of Unearthly Delights.

5 years in Adelaide makes this city Wright&Grainger's home-from-home. So, to celebrate the two lads from rural North Yorkshire are doing two very special nights of Wright&Grainger SAY IT & PLAY IT. Pull up a chair in the beautiful courtyard at The Treasury 1860 for a night full of stories, poem songs you won't have heard before. Order something tasty from the gorgeous food and wine offering at Treasury 1860 and be whisked away in Wright&Grainger's words and music.

Across all this Wright&Grainger are teaming up with their long-term dear pal, the very multi award winning fringe royalty Joanne Hartstone. The team have been working together since 2012 and show no sign of slowing down. They're also joined by Tom Oliver Productions who have pioneered Wynnum Fringe in Queensland and who joined the Wright&Grainger family in 2023.

Performance schedule:

ORPHEUS | The Yurt at Migration Museum, 23rd Feb - 3rd March

HELIOS | The Yurt at Migration Museum, 16th - 22nd Feb & 5th - 17th March

THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS | The Garden Of Unearthly Delights, 26th Feb - 3rd March

SAY IT & PLAY IT | The Courtyard at The Treasury 1860, 24th & 25th Feb