Windmill's AMPHIBIAN Embarks On National Tour This Month

Windmill restarts its national touring program by taking its epic teen drama, Amphibian, across the country from June to September, before returning to Adelaide for a strictly limited season.

Created by Windmill's Associate Director Sasha Zahra and by award-winning South Australian playwright Duncan Graham, Amphibian tells the story of Chloe and Hassan, two students who are sent out of class under suspicion of stealing money while feeding the class axolotl. As they work to find the culprit, Chloe hears the incredible first-hand account of a boy who has travelled alone, across land and sea, for a chance at a new life.

"The starting point for Amphibian was interviewing young people about what was important to them," says Director Sasha Zahra, "and the responses overwhelmingly focused on ideas of family. When we were creating the show, stories about refugees and unaccompanied minors were dominating the news cycle. It's a story that was and, unfortunately, still is, an urgent and important one to be sharing with audiences, particularly young audiences."

The play was developed through an intensive consultation process with photographer Muzafar Ali and visual artist Elyas Alavi. Amphibian draws on these testimonies to create a poignant and accessible portrait of the refugee experience.

"It was a real privilege to work with Mufazar and Elyas throughout the writing process..." says writer Duncan Graham, "to be the steward of a story like this one is a real privilege as a writer. It's incredibly exciting to have this show be seen on a national scale."

Amphibian features lighting design by Mark Pennington, composition by Ian Moorhead and design by South Australia's Meg Wilson (Guttered (Restless Dance Theatre), Euphoria (State Theatre Company SA)). Actors Julia Vosnakis and Rami Saaid will make their debuts with Windmill on the tour.

"Amphibian is a complex play. Duncan's script is funny and heart-breaking, shifting between borders and continents, dream and reality," says Sasha Zahra, "it's a big ask for any actor, let alone a young actor. Julia and Rami have jumped right in and are doing some incredible work. I can't wait to see them make the show their own."

The show is accompanied by the digital experience, Across Land & Sea: Muzafar's True Story, which sees the story of Muzafar Ali brought to life in an immersive documentary platform. Blending illustration, animation and video interviews, the experience is provided free of charge to all audiences via the Windmill website.

Amphibian will perform to schools and general audiences at Canberra Theatre Centre, Monkey Baa (Sydney), Cummins Theatre (Merredin, WA), Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (WA), Arts Margaret River (WA), Theatre Royal (TAS), Burnie Arts & Function Centre (TAS), Jetty Memorial Theatre (NSW), The Art House (NSW), Capital Theatre (VIC), Griffith Regional Theatre (NSW) and the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre (NSW) before returning to the Space Theatre at Adelaide Festival Centre.