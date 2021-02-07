WILD WEST ADVENTURE PARTY Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Three-time People's Choice winner Shelby Bond is zooming into the Adelaide Fringe Festival from across the ocean, bringing a virtual Wild West experience complete with gunslingers and can-can dancers.

The 60-minute Wild West Adventure Party is performed live from Bond's home in Hollywood and is an interactive and exciting as if it were live on stage. During the pandemic shutdown, he developed a Zoom series of online adventure parties, and he'll bring this innovative experience to the Fringe.

Actor, storyteller, comic and producer, Bond's fringe shows have been honored at festivals around the world, but he will debut his new format for festivals for the first time at Adelaide. Drawing on elements of role-playing games, scavenger hunts, and interactive virtual experience, Bond created an online experience where people from anywhere in the world can gather and go on a journey together. His adventure parties are an active experience instead of passive screen time.

Bond said, "Lawlessness reigns on the Western frontier, but that doesn't mean you can't have an unforgettable experience. Will you stay out of trouble or purposely find some in a world of saloons, rustlers, and romance? Welcome to Slanton, Texas. The year is 1883 and a war is being waged to keep the frontier closed. Saddle up and don't forget your six-shooter because between the shoot outs and the salacious saloons, things are about to get wild."

"Wild West Adventure Party" is on Feb 19-March 21 (dark on Mondays) at 7 p.m. The Watch from Home full price is $20. For reservations go to Adelaide Fringe, Wild West Adventure Party.