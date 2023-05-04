ULSTER AMERICAN Comes to Holden Street Theatres This Month

This very funny and insightful play, Ulster American, produced by JH Productions is set to take the stage at The Arch, Holden Street Theatres, Adelaide, on 10 May for a limited run. Written by David Ireland and directed by Joh Hartog, this play has already received rave reviews and won multiple awards in its native Ireland.

Ulster American is a biting satire that examines the complexities of identity politics, nationalism and free speech in a way that is both provocative and hilarious. The play follows an ambitious Hollywood actor (Brendan Cooney), a brash Northern Irish playwright (Cheryl Douglas), and a well-meaning British director (Scott Nell) who find themselves embroiled in a scandal that threatens to destroy their careers. This production brings together Brendan Cooney and Scott Nell, who were simply outstanding in Stones in his Pockets in 2021 and 2022.

The play has been praised for its sharp, witty dialogue, and described as 'a must-see for anyone interested in contemporary theatre' and 'a bold and daring exploration of power, privilege, and the entertainment industry.' 'We are thrilled to bring this award-winning play to an Adelaide audience,' said director Joh Hartog. 'Ulster American is a play that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, and we know that our audiences will love it.'

Tickets for Ulster American are for sale now and can be purchased online via the Holden Street Theatres' website Click Here or by calling the box office on 08 8225 8888. The play runs from 10 - 13 May and 17 - 20 May with a start time of 8pm.