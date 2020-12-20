Tim Motley presents 2 Nuts for Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation.

Strap in for five shows in one, including the world's first combined original rap song / magic trick, and a heretical preacher proving his faith with "miracles". From 15 time Fringe Festival award winner Tim Motley (6 Quick Dick Tricks), comes this ALL-NEW ambitious departure from his Fringe Festival fan favorite comedy magic shows as private detective "Dirk Darrow". This show has all the murder, mystery, and magic fans have come to expect, but from five different personas. Each magical illusion is woven into the story by a different character in a gritty 1930's mental hospital.

"I've really wanted to do all these different shows for years. I couldn't decide which to do, so I just did them all at once!" says the creator, Australian-American Tim Motley. Rapping to a magic trick has, to the creator's knowledge, never been done before. There's also a preacher spreading the word of God (not the one you think), a superhero, a Fringe performer, and of course... Dirk Darrow 1930's film noir.

Dirk Darrow's creator, Tim Motley, has performed throughout 49 countries from shantytowns and riots in South Africa to celebrity audiences such as Richard Branson, Baz Luhrmann, and Lachlan Murdoch. The creator of his one-man character shows, and of ensemble circus cabaret shows, he has performed in well over one hundred European, North American, and Australasian festivals. He has also worked as stand up comic, a cruise ship entertainer, a street performer, and a radio show host.

Where: Ayers House, Parks Theatres, The Griffins

When: Fri 19 Feb - Sun 21 Mar, various times. All Shows 60 MINS, PG-13.

Book at: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/ or at any Fringe Box Office, Media tickets available.

Websites: For more, see: www.facebook.com/DetectiveDarrow