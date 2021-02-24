Tim Minchin Announces Second Show At Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Due to popular demand, internationally renowned, award-winning musician, comedian, actor, writer and composer, Tim Minchin, will perform a second show at Adelaide Cabaret Festival on Sunday, June 13 at 7.30pm in Festival Theatre.

Tickets go sale today at 3.30pm Adelaide time at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au after Tim's first show of BACK - on Saturday, June 12 - almost sold out within hours.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival will be the first stop of the show's national tour. The show features "Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs", hinting at a set list of material from all corners of Minchin's eclectic - and often iconoclastic - repertoire.

Tim Minchin: "I love Adelaide, and I can't wait to bring "BACK" back for another spin. I first played the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2004 - at the late-night slot in the foyer of Festival Theatre. Since then, Adelaide has been home to so many huge moments for me: comedy shows in tents, musicals in arenas, filming Upright, orchestra shows and festival openings... I always adore my time there."

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer Alex Sinclair: "It's no surprise Adelaide loves Tim Minchin! We are thrilled with the response from Adelaide Cabaret Festival audiences with tickets getting snapped up for Tim's first show. No doubt this second show will be a hot ticket. Having Tim Minchin as a headliner for this year's Adelaide Cabaret Festival is a testament to the incredible calibre of artists who come to Adelaide to perform at our much loved winter festival and delight both loyal and new cabaret fans."

BACK was Tim's first Australian tour since returning to the country after almost a decade of living overseas and was seen by almost 69,000 Australians after a seven-year absence from the stage. The long-awaited tour also saw him pick up a prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Australian Contemporary Concert.

Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for "Matilda the Musical", which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record 7 Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and 5 Tony Awards. It has already played in over 50 cities worldwide.

Tickets: adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au