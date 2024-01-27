The Martin Sims Award Winning Show VEHICLE Will Make Its Adelaide Debut

WEEPING SPOON PRODUCTIONS will present Adelaide Fringe debut of this award-winning comedy from the creative minds behind Award-Winning shows BEANSTALK and THE BALLAD OF Frank Allen.

Two of Perth's most famously unknown comedic powerhouses join forces this Fringe to bring you a madcap journey across the globe in VEHICLE. Join Sam and Shane, two old theatre road dogs trapped in a small car on a regional tour of WA as they recap wild and hilarious tales of misadventure, success, failure and utter confusion from decades of touring indie theatre shows around the world. Can they learn from their past mistakes or is history destined to repeat itself as they attempt to save the disastrous tour currently unfolding around them?

Weeping Spoon are thrilled to be debuting our 2023 Fringe World hit in Adelaide featuring Fringe-favourites Shane Adamczak and Sam Longley. VEHICLE is a comedy about perseverance, patience, survival and truck stop Chiko Rolls. Sometimes when you hit the road...the road hits back!

Weeping Spoon Productions are an international multi-award winning independent theatre company based in Perth, Western Australia. Co-founded by a group of professionally trained actors, Weeping Spoon Productions has become one of the most prolific indie theatre companies in Perth. We proudly acknowledge that we live, work and play on Whadjuk boodja in the Noongar nation.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

SHANE ADAMCZAK – Co-Creator/Performer/Producer

Shane is 2003 WAAPA graduate who, over the last two decades has become a stalwart of the West Australian Theatre and Improv scene; a Fringe Festival veteran of over 60 festivals worldwide and “One of Perth's most successful independent theatre creators” (The Sunday Times) as a founding member and current Artistic Director of Independent Theatre Company Weeping Spoon Productions.

On stage, he is best known for his roles in Perth's longest running Improv troupe The Big HOO-HAA! as well as Cicada for Barking Gecko, FRANKIES, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Captain Spaceship, Vicious Circles, Trampoline, This Is Not A Love Song and his fringe favourite, multi-award-winning play The Ballad Of Frank Allen.

He was also in a bunch of other stuff but you probably don't remember him from that.

SAM LONGLEY – Co-Creator/Performer/Producer

Sam has been working as an actor, comedian, writer and director since the late nineties. He has performed everything from a Shakespearian drunkard to an eight year old delinquent. Some of his high-lights include Beanstalk for Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer for The Last Great Hunt, Horse Head at the Blue Room Theatre, Mid Summer Nights Dream at for BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company, Stones for Barking Gecko Theatre, Not Like Beckett for Deck Chair Theatre, Bindjareb Pinjarra Australian tour and Tony Galati: The Musical. Sam has performed in the feature films Jasper Jones, Three Summers, H is For Happiness and Where The Wild Things Are by Spike Jonze. Sam has written plays, hosted TV and radio shows and is the creator of the improv comedy show The Big Hoo-Haa.

Sam's favourite vehicle is his 1963 VW Country buggy that looks like if a Transformer was made from a Mini Moke.

Adelaide Fringe 2024

DOM POLSKI

(DOM POLSKI JEDEN)

26-29 Feb, 1-3 Mar at 8:45PM

#Vehicle #AdlFringe