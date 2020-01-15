The Ironing Maidens Premiere A SOAP OPERA At Adelaide Fringe Festival 2020

Hot on the heels of last year's sold out, award-winning run, Australian electronic duo, The Ironing Maidens return to Adelaide Fringe 18-29 February with the world premiere of their brand new show, 'A Soap Opera'.

Striking while the iron's hot, the pair will take audiences on a high energy spin-cycle into a world where irons make music, housewives revolt and daytime drama irons out the wrinkles of the patriarchy, one song at a time.

"The domestic sphere is the final frontier of the gender equality movement and we're putting an ironic spin on the way women have been systematically sold the gendered expectations of homemaking and all of the merchandise that goes with it," said singer/ songwriter, Melania Jack.

"The new show dives deeper into this conversation around the recognition of women's work, be it in the kitchen, on stage or in the studio."

After last year's Fringe show, 'Electro House Wife' took out the Festival's John Chataway Innovation Award, the dynamo duo spent a month in the UK researching electronic music pioneer, Daphne Oram, to inform the development of 'A Soap Opera'.

"To go through the Daphne Oram archives and interview key researchers into her legacy was so inspiring," said Patty Bom, who ingeniously engineers real irons and ironing boards into The Ironing Maiden's electronic instruments.

"Daphne's work was pivotal in the race to create electronic music during the 1950's and knowing of her extraordinary career provides younger female electronic musicians a lineage to connect with in an otherwise male celebrated industry."

Patty and Melania also explored what was happening in the creative arts outside of Australia, finding that their show sits in the genre of gig theatre, which is really huge in England but still emerging here in Australia.

"Finding this movement we fit within was encouraging and gave us inspiration and energy to bring back into the new show," said Melania.

The Ironing Maidens put together a diverse creative team to develop the show, Patty saying, "Some of the elements of the new show are outside our comfort zone, so it was imperative we involved talented collaborators from the TV, film and theatre worlds, who are generously sharing their expertise to create this unique show."

Exciting collaborations include acclaimed Indigenous producer, Yvette Walker; international theatre director, Karen Crone; mainstream television script writer, Annette Moore; and celebrity clothing designer, Frida Las Vegas, , as well as various local and national artists you may recognise featuring as cameo appearances in true soap opera style.

With their latest Adelaide Fringe offering, 'A Soap Opera', The Ironing Maidens bring you the best of daytime drama with a live electro house soundtrack that is banging like an unbalanced washing machine.

The Ironing Maidens' 'A Soap Opera' will run 18-29 February at Nexus Arts, as part of Adelaide Fringe 2020. Tickets available at Adelaidefringe.com.au.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You