The Double Bass Comes to Bakehouse Theatre

Musical skill, maddening solitude and melancholic storytelling culminate in Cranking Hog Productions' rendition of The Double Bass, the only play penned by acclaimed German writer, Patrick Süskind (Perfume: The Story of a Murderer).

Patrick Süskind is an award-winning German storyteller with credits spanning across theatre, literature, television and film. Adelaide-based actor, musician and AC Arts graduate Eddie Morrison has joined up with actor, academic and Flinders Drama Centre graduate Lisa Harper Campbell to bring Süskind's entertaining and evocative solo show to life.

The Double Bass, a tragicomedy, introduces audiences to a nameless musician playing in the German National Orchestra. He meticulously describes life as a classical double bassist, his potential romance and his reverence and rage towards the eponymous instrument.

This project has been a long-standing vision for Morrison and is the first show to be performed under his newly formed banner, Cranking Hog Productions. "I was first introduced to the play by a lecturer at AC Arts while I was a student there, and now I'm the right age and in the right place as a performer to do it justice. I really enjoy playing a character with this kind of manic energy, and I'm really excited to work with Lisa again."

Morrison and Campbell first met as cast members in Foul Play Theatre's Macbeth in 2014 and more recently performed together in the critically acclaimed Perplex (2018, Joh Hartog Productions). Morrison asked Campbell to help him stage The Double Bass and once she read the script, she was hooked. "I was immediately drawn in by the intensity of Süskind's character. He plays his instrument beautifully but brutally, he loves wildly but silently, he is connected and yet so alone. I'm thrilled to be making my directorial debut with this project, especially with an actor of Eddie's calibre."

Join Eddie Morrison (fresh from his run with State Theatre Company of South Australia's End Of The Rainbow) at the Bakehouse Theatre Studio as he invites you into the musical, maddening and melancholic world of a double bassist seeking connection, comfort and consonance.

Written by Patrick Süskind

Translated by Michael Hofmann

Directed by Lisa Harper Campbell

Featuring Eddie Morrison

Lighting & Sound by Stephen Dean

Where: Bakehouse Theatre - Studio

When: July 9-20 (Tues-Sat) 8pm

Pricing: All tix $28, Preview (July 9) $20

Duration: 75 minutes - no interval





