Tarnanthi Art Fair Goes Digital In 2021

The Art Gallery of South Australia's popular Tarnanthi Art Fair will be presented as a 100% online event in 2021, accessible via an easy-to-use digital platform from Friday 15 October to Monday 18 October.

Now in its fifth year, the 2021 Tarnanthi Art Fair brings together 50 art centres with thousands of works from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for sale, spanning paintings, ceramics, sculpture, woven objects, jewellery, textiles, clothes and homewares.

Tarnanthi Artistic Director Nici Cumpston OAM says, 'The Tarnanthi Art Fair celebrates the diversity and richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. This year, we're thrilled to present the art fair as on online event, giving people across the world the opportunity to bring these stories into their homes and be reminded every day of the deep history that our nation holds.'

The Tarnanthi Art Fair operates under the Indigenous Art Code and supports the ethical production and sales of works of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. With prices ranging from $100 to $15,000, every dollar from every sale goes directly to the artists and their art centres - delivering economic benefits to communities.

This year's art fair shares cultural stories from across Australia through works that combine traditional techniques with contemporary practice. Buyers can journey from the islands at the Top End through to the expanses of the Central and Western Desert; and from the rainforests of Far North Queensland to Australia's southern coastline.

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM says 'Art production is a vital source of income for remote communities - income that supports economic empowerment and cultural resilience. Through the Tarnanthi Art Fair, buyers are guaranteed that their purchases directly support this country's established, emerging and next generation of First Nations artists and their communities.'

The Tarnanthi Art Fair forms part of Tarnanthi, the Art Gallery of South Australia's festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art that features the work of more than 1400 artists in exhibitions at AGSA and venues across South Australia from 15 October 2021 - 30 January 2022.

The Tarnanthi Art Fair runs online from 5pm Friday 15 October - 9pm Monday 18 October 2021. To access the online Tarnanthi Art Fair and learn more about this year's art centres, visit agsa.sa.gov.au/tarnanthiartfair.