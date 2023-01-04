THEM FATALE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month

James Hilary Penwarden is bringing their award-winning stand-up special to Adelaide Fringe after a binary-busting, smash-hit premiere at the 2021 New Zealand Fringe Festival. Penwarden is a New Zealand-based comedian and performer and a graduate of Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre in California; Them Fatale marks their debut performance in Australia. Performing at brand-new Fringe venue Migration Museum for just two weeks of intimate gigs, the show is a rare gem on the edge of notoriety. Hand-picked to tour to Adelaide Fringe Festival as the recipient of a Tour-Ready Award, Them Fatale is a night of memorable comedy worth seeing live - full of raucous energy, sharp joke-writing, and charming delivery.

With audacious original songs and thigh-slapping jokes, James is proudly milking their tasty new gender identity and a fresh set of they/them pronouns for all they are worth. Their trendy identity crisis is perfect material for the stand-up stage. Penwarden is here to raise the flag for a new brand of comedy - one that is down with the patriarchy and here for the theytriarchy. From sexuality and gender to the TV series Lost, Penwarden spans the full gamut of queer experience in 55 minutes. An ex-Catholic talking about queer sex in a deconsecrated church could not be more perfect for Fringe. The small team behind Them Fatale are quietly proud to present a show that is unapologetically queer and charismatic, relatable yet extravagant, and still safe for introverts.

"Excellent comic timing ... open, brave and honest - a breath of fresh air" - Stevie Hancox-Monk, Theatreview

Penwarden live on stage is a sweet and scrumptious treat. As well as being an accomplished writer, performer and director, James is a passionate advocate for uplifting the voices of oppressed peoples, and has a background in youth work in the LGBTQIA+ community in Aotearoa. Them Fatale is a safe and silly space for astute comedy and vulnerability, crafted to slam the patriarchy that forces trans people into rigid binaries - but in a sexy way. As Penwarden puts it, "I'm not here to fit into anyone's boxes. Unless they ask nicely, in which case their boxes won't know what hit 'em."

WINNER - Adelaide Fringe Tour-Ready Award, NZ Fringe Festival 2021

NOMINEE - Best in Fringe, Outstanding Solo Performance + Social Impact Award, NZ Fringe Festival 2021

Them Fatale at The Chapel - Migration Museum

8:15pm / 16 - 26 February

(no Monday performance)

Tickets $28 Full / $23 Concession / $21 BankSA Cardholder

Bookings from FringeTIX