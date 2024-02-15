THE REVOLTING CHILDREN OF TOMORROW Comes to Adelaide Fringe This Weekend

Adelaide, SA performing arts institute Star Academy will present “The Revolting Children of Tomorrow” taking place at The Peacock Tent, Gluttony from the 18th of February to the 17th of March, and featuring Star Academy students aged between 10 and 18 and featuring Zoe Burns (Netflix’s “Gymnastics Academy – A Second Chance”).

Star Academy is proud to bring “The Revolting Children of Tomorrow” to Gluttony for its second time in the Adelaide Fringe. Starring a talented cast of young performers aged 10 to 17, "The Revolting Children of Tomorrow" is an all-singing, all-dancing, musical adventure through the streets of New York City.

The story begins when little orphan Annabelle (played by Kimora Njoroge) teams up with Tildie, an unhappy school girl (Played by Zoe Burns from "Gymnastics Academy - A Second Chance") and together they form an unlikely friendship based on their mutual dream of becoming Broadway Stars! With the guidance of their Fairy 'Stage' Mother (played by Laurie Rea), the girls experience the ups and downs of show-biz and find out if they've got what it takes to be stars!