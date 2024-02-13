THE PINK FLAMINGO Debuts at Adelaide Fringe 2024

The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub Gold Coast is landing in Adelaide Fringe at Festival Plaza for the very first time!

“After the enormous success of the Gold Coast, when we were invited to Adelaide Fringe we knew we had to make it happen. Adelaide Fringe is the cream of the crop with fringe festivals and we are delighted to get down to South Australia and treat more of Australia to the pink palace!” Sue Porret, Co-Founder, says. The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub will bring two incredible resident productions to Adelaide, ZIRQUE LA LA and FORBIDDEN, with twelve performances each week during the festival, paired with crafted cocktails, and food offerings, all in a purpose designed space that will get you feeling fabulous.

Expect world class international acrobats and specialty acts, side splitting comedy, a chorus line of stunning showgirls and vocals all wrapped up and garnished with The Pink Flamingo twist. “This is our invitation for Adelaide Fringe attendees to expect the unexpected, and immerse in our wonderful, wild world! All I can say is, once you have seen a show at The Pink Flamingo … you will be back for more!”

About ZIRQUE LA LA

Open the velvet curtains and step into the exotic world of ZIRQUE LA LA – A Sexy Riotous Circus Cabaret Show exclusive to the Pink Flamingo! Monsieur Jerome and Ring Mistress LaLa have searched the four corners of the globe to bring you the most magnificent and dangerously tantalising cirque acts EVER seen!

The Extravaganza of ZIRQUE LA LA will bring a delicious fusion of Circus, Burlesque, Vaudeville and Cabaret garnished with hilarious comedy, raunchy antics, and edge of your seat thrills. Just when you think you have seen it all… Raise your glass for ZIRQUE LA LA!

About FORBIDDEN

Forbidden is the sexiest cabaret late-night experience showing at Adelaide Fringe. Unlock hidden desires, flirt with the Taboo and peek inside the secret world of feminine sensuality. Ever since Eve tempted Adam with the original sin, the powerful and erotic fantasies of the female species have captivated and mesmerised.

Now FORBIDDEN the Show turns those fantasies into a unique Cabaret Revue that will tantalise you with stunning dancers, risqué themes, and raunchy specialty acts. Provocative, daring, and scintillating adult entertainment for those ready to leave their inhibitions behind. Are you ready to break the rules?

In addition, The Pink Flamingo Spiegelclub will become the hottest event space at Adelaide Fringe, ready to host a multitude of private bookings and special events!