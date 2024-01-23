THE NEW ABNORMAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month

The New Abnormal will be at the Goodwood Theatre and Studios as part of the Adelaide Fringe for its World Premiere run. After winning the 2020 Phillips’ Mill Emerging Playwrights Completion, and the 2020 Segora One Act Play Award from Poetry and Prose, Jeff Stolzers latest work will have its first performance at this year’s Adelaide Fringe.

A loving couple sweat out yet another lockdown in their New York apartment. Friction rises as the pressure of compliance to authority bites.

The New Abnormal explores the tension that comes from forced togetherness, as the mundane becomes serious & the surreal becomes normal.

As the country is pushed closer together - yet further & further apart - will these two ever again enjoy the outside world? Will they ever be considered essential? And will single ply toilet paper ever find its rightful place in the rubbish bin of history?

The Pandemic is back…. And this time, it’s personal.

The New Abnormal will be performed by United Kingdom’s actor, singer, presenter and musician Orion Powell, and Adelaide’s Rachael Williams, University of Tasmania graduate, teacher, theatre maker and collaborator, and seasoned performer, most recently in New Mum New Dad (2022).

Directed by Adelaide Fringe favourite Tim Marriott (BBC's The Brittas Empire) and Adelaide producer/director Holly Howard.

Venue: Goodwood Theatre and Studio

Dates/Time: Feb 16 – 17 at 8.00pm, Feb 22 - 23 at 8.30pm, Feb 24 at 2.30pm, Feb 25 at 2.30pm, Feb 26 at 1pm and 6.30pm, Feb 27 at 6.30pm

Running time: 60min