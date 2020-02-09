THE LION KING JR. Comes To The Arts Theatre This April

With a story that has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, award-winning Pelican Productions is very excited to bring Disney's The Lion King JR the musical to the Adelaide stage this April

Transport yourself to the heartland of the African Savannah and join Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Don't miss the sights and sounds of Disney's The Lion King Jr this April 2 - 4, at The Arts Theatre, Angas Street, Adelaide.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pelicanproductions.com.au





