THE LIFEBRARY Comes to Adelaide in July

True Ability is taking over the City Library and bringing a series of intimate interactions to create understanding, empathy and promote human rights, inclusion and diversity.

The Lifebrary is inspired by similar projects around the world. The True Ability ensemble has put their own theatrical twist on the concept, creating a bespoke performative conversation where each performer becomes a "Breathing Book" and each audience member becomes a "Life Listener" by choosing from a narrative menu of personal stories.

Staring the True Ability "Breathing Books": Rachel High, Kym Mackenzie. Justine van Eyssen, Jye Parry, Alexandra Hill , Hannah Beinke

Every Story in Lifebrary was written and created by each member of The True Ability Ensemble with dramaturgy & direction by Kelly Vincent & Alirio Zavarce

Coming this July School Holidays to the Adelaide City Library

Dates and times :

· Monday 11/07 3:30pm to 5:30pm

· Saturday 16/07 2pm to 4pm

· Monday 18/07 3:30pm to 5:30pm

· Saturday 23/07 2pm to 4pm

Adelaide City Library : 3 Rundle Place, 77-91 Rundle Mall, Adelaide SA 5000

The True Ability Lifebrary is a Free Event. For booking go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182193®id=315&articlelink=https://www.experienceadelaide.com.au/whats-on/true-abilitys-lifebrary/?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Unseen was magnificent, messy, real, funny, touching,human, insightful and polished production" One Hour With Reagan

Beautifully raw, brave, captivating and honest, UnSeen opens doors on misconceptions and shines a light on the faces behind them. It does so with brilliant care and collaboration, storytelling, candid humour, and by casting a rich, poignant experience. Radio Adelaide- Emma Wotzke

One of the "Most Intriguing Performances of 2021: UnSeen by Kelly Vincent and Alirio Zavarce and the True Ability Ensemble. Inspired by the Royal Commission into Disability Rights. AJZ productions " by Murray Bramwell.