THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Will Make Adelaide Return

The internationally acclaimed The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's best-selling book will make its anticipated return to Adelaide stages in April.

The South Australian production presented by The Flying Elephant Company and Limelight Theatrics, directed by Nick Fagan will run for a limited season at the Goodwood Theatre from Thursday 4 April until 13 April 2024.

Curious Incident is equally as celebrated globally in both the literacy and theatrical worlds. Mark Haddon's novel has amassed more than 17 literacy awards and is adored by audiences for its exploration of life, love and relationships. Simon Stephens theatrical adaptation is one of the most awarded in history and is the recipient of a record breaking seven Oliver Awards and five Tony Awards, amongst others.

At the heart of the story is fifteen-year-old Christopher, who stands beside Mrs. Shear's dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, but he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. Christopher's detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside-down.

The South Australian season is the vision of two of South Australia's brightest theatrical minds Benji Riggs (The Flying Elephant Company) and Michelle Nightingale (Limelight Theatrics)

According to Benji Riggs the opportunity to showcase Curious Incident in South Australia is an important one that has been met with excitement within the local arts community.

"This story has proven to be such an important work in both the theatrical and literary world with the novel being a staple in the South Australian curriculum. The announcement of this season has created a buzz and a sense of anticipation", he said.

"Where the original production had great spectacle, this adaption will be a greater dive into the emotional depth the characters and story, therefore focusing on the intimacy of the production. We want audiences to have access to the deep, sometimes unpleasant, yet profound relationships these characters have".

For Michelle Nightingale this production features a leading cast and creative team led by esteemed Director Nick Fagan.

"I am thrilled to be able to shine the spotlight on South Australian talent through one of the world's most significant plays. The accolades and audience and reader reaction across the globe speaks for itself. I am excited to be able to co-present this production alongside Benji Riggs and the mind of the incomparable Nick Fagan", she said.