THE AJOONA GUEST HOUSE Comes to the Bakehouse Theatre Next Month

The Ajoona Guest House, written & performed by Stephen House, comes to the Bakehouse Theatre next month.

The production is directed by Rosalba Clemente, with sound by Alain Valodze, and lighting by Stephen Dean.

A poetic ride into a dangerously beautiful, hidden New Delhi world.

Written on an Asialink India literature residency, award-winning playwright, poet and actor, Stephen House, performs the world premiere of his latest work, directed by esteemed SA director, Rosalba Clemente.

When an Indian back-lane guest house and the colourful characters that inhabit it have been in your life for decades, moving on from all that is and has been, is not without stories, heartfelt emotions, and consequences.

The final play in a trilogy of stand-alone monologues about the dark corners of big cities, opens the door on a dangerously beautiful, hidden New Delhi world.

The Ajoona Guest House follows House's acclaimed & widely toured, Appalling Behaviour and Almost Face to Face, both published by Australian Plays Transform.

Performances run Wednesday 30th November - Saturday 11th December, with a preview on Tuesday 29th November.