Steven Oliver Makes Adelaide Fringe Debut in BIGGER & BLACKER

Black Comedy star/writer, icon, television and cabaret sensation and self-styled 'Faboriginal', Steven Oliver, will make his Adelaide Fringe debut in Steven Oliver: Bigger & Blacker, his cheeky Cabaret Festival hit. The (16+ rated) show will play nightly at 8pm for 12 performances in the Melba Spiegeltent at Gluttony from Tuesday 8 March - Sunday 20 March for the 2022 Adelaide Fringe (no show 14 March).

Bigger & Blacker is an autobiographical comedy cabaret exploring Steven's lived experience as a gay First Nations person in the public eye. The show, which has dazzled audiences around the country, delves into stories from Steven's own life, traversing queer spaces, racism, love, loss and fame, blending his trademark comedic wit with unflinching honesty.

Adelaide's Helpmann Award-winning performer and musical director Michael Griffiths, will join Steven on keys and harmonies.

Steven says, 'I'm very excited to be performing at my very first ever Adelaide Fringe after wanting to attend it for so many years. And I feel like I'm doubling up, getting to experience it and also perform at it. And so glad to bring it back to Adelaide audiences, since Adelaide is where 'Bigger and Blacker' all began. I hope people leave the show feeling joy, hope and challenged in a good way. Just because we look at things, think about things or do things in a certain way, it doesn't always have to be that way. That there are more ways to experience the world and more ways to love it.'