Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe

Stefanie Rummel will return to the Adelaide Fringe - this time as a 6X German Rock & Pop Award winner. International chanson singer & songwriter takes top honors in six categories. "Chanson" is a French song genre known for emotive lyrics and melody.

Stefanie Rummel - the internationally renowned chanson singer and musical theatre actress- returns to the Adelaide Fringe (The Garage International at Adelaide Town Hall, Australia, 128 King William Street, Adelaide 5000) with her stunning musical cabaret, Chansons:Piaf, Brel & Me - A Musical Cabaret about France.

Performing February 16 - 22 and 24 & 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Rummel returns triumphant after winning SIX German Rock & Pop Awards. Her triumph includes two first prizes in the categories: "Best Chansons" and "Best World Music Album." The chansons for which she won first prizes will be featured in her show "Chansons - Piaf, Brel & Me" in a 9-day engagement at the @TGI Adelaide Town Hall (Australia). This musical cabaret was highly praised by the press with four-stars by LondonTheatre2 and TheReviewHub.

Over the past two years, Rummel's musical journey has taken her to impressive venues worldwide, including the UK (Edinburgh), Australia (Adelaide), Germany (Berlin), Iceland (Reykjavik), virtual performances in New York and San Francisco and even to the remote shores of Greenland on the cruise ship MS Amadea, called "the dreamboat."

As a singer/songwriter and show creator, Rummel captures moments of joy, wonder and humanity. She won first prize in the "Best German Song Lyrics" category and second prize for "Best Composition" at the German Rock & Pop Awards. Her ability to create music that touches people on a deeper level stands out and made her win the third prize for the Singer Songwriter Award 2023.

On top of this, European singer Rummel created such soul-touching interpretations of songs that she got awarded in the main category the second prize in the coveted "German Singer Award 2023" as "Best Solo Singer."

Audiences around the world can look forward to new musical adventures and deeper connections as Rummel continues to capture hearts in 2024.

Award winning singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel skillfully weaves singing and storytelling inviting audiences to embrace the 'Joie de Vivre' and 'Savoir de Vivre'. Chansons, stories in melody, celebrate human understanding and reflects profoundly on mutual learning - a magical universal language expressed through music.

Chansons:Piaf, Brel & Me - A Musical Cabaret about France: Stefanie Rummel's acclaimed vocal performance brings to life songs & stories full of love, discovery, 'Joie de Vivre' and 'Savoir Vivre'

Dates: February 16 - 22 and February 24 & 25 2024.

Time: All shows: 6:00 p.m.

Adelaide Fringe 2024: The Garage International

@Adelaide Town Hall, Australia

128 King William St. (Entrance via Pirie St. / Paul Kelly Lane)

Fringe Tix: 1300 621 255

Visit her websites at www.chansons.show or www.stefanierummel.com.