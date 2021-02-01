Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Opera of South Australia's Former Artistic Director Charged With Sexual Abuse of Three Teens

He pled not guilty to offenses including maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child, unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Feb. 1, 2021  

The former artistic director of the State Opera of South Australia is currently facing a child sex trial, Yahoo! News reports.

Timothy Sexton has gone on trial in the District Court, and has been charged with abusing three teenagers while working as a music teacher in Adelaide between 1989 and 1993.

He pled not guilty to offenses including maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child, unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo said that the girls were "beguiled" by their teacher.

"Each girl admired the accused musically and as a teacher and on the prosecution case, he would have known that," Matteo said. "Each girl had a crush on him and on the prosecution case, he would have known that too. They flirted with the young, handsome Mr Sexton and it is the prosecution case he returned that attention."

Matteo said that the alleged victims were willing participants due to their infatuation, but they were still teenage girls under the age of legal consent.

Sexton, who was also the state opera's chief executive, stepped down from his roles in 2017. He had been with the company since 2011.

Read more on Yahoo! News.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT


Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories   Shows
THE BOY WHO TALKED TO DOGS Comes to Adelaide Festival Photo

THE BOY WHO TALKED TO DOGS Comes to Adelaide Festival

MATADOR Returns To Adelaide For A Sultry Season Of Dance, Burlesque & Circus Photo

MATADOR Returns To Adelaide For A Sultry Season Of Dance, Burlesque & Circus

Adelaide Writers Week Announces Full Program For 2021 Photo

Adelaide Writers' Week Announces Full Program For 2021

BIRD BE CRAZY Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival Photo

BIRD BE CRAZY Comes to Adelaide Fringe Festival


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wichita Theatre Launches Fundraising Efforts to Stay Afloat
  • Music Theatre Wichita Announces Three New Online Education Video Series For February
  • Topeka Symphony Presents GEMS FOR ORCHESTRA AND CELLO
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees