South Australian Emerging Composers Chosen for New ReClassified Festival

A new music festival, entitled ReClassified, is heading onto Adelaide's event calendar this Spring. The ReClassified Festival will be held over three Sundays in November 2022 - 6th, 13th, 20th November.

Six Emerging South Australian composers have been chosen to participate in this Festival. They are Connor Fogarty, Esmond Choi, Aaron Pelle, Lauren McCormick, Georgina Bowden, and Hannah Wilkinson.



Esmond Choi, Lauren McCormick, Hannah Wilkinson, Aaron Pelle, Connor Fogarty.

One of ReClassified's mentor composers Anne Cawrse, says the 6 composers were chosen because of the quality of their pre-existing work, and their demonstration of an appetite open to collaboration and learning. 'To be a composer you need to be insatiably curious and prepared for a lifetime of learning. I feel the team of composers and performers we've assembled for ReClassified will all learn from one another, and together create a very special and important musical experience.'

Lauren McCormick, one of the emerging composers chosen to be part of the ReClassified project said 'I'm thrilled to be part of ReClassified under such great mentorship. It's wonderful to see the investment into emerging composers, and in building long-lasting relationships with both established composers and performers. The opportunity to have our works workshopped and performed is invaluable, giving us opportunity to learn and grow with the knowledge that experienced performers can provide, whilst allowing us-as individuals-to refine our own creative voice.'

Another of the emerging composers, Hannah Wilkinson said 'This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me because I get a chance to write something for extremely skilled performers and customise the work for such a unique space. It provides scope for experimentation of technique and high-quality feedback, which is invaluable for a student like me'.

The composers will write works for trios of professional musicians including Dean Newcomb - clarinet, Mitch Berick - clarinet/bass clarinet, Joshua Oates - oboe, Martin Alexander - viola, Tom Marlin - cello, Josh van Konkelenberg - organ, Cheryl Pickering - mezzo soprano, Melanie Walters - flute, Helen Ayres - violin.

ReClassified's mentor composers include: Anne Cawrse, David John Lang, Rachel Bruerville and Martin Cheney.

ReClassified's workshops will take place in the North Adelaide Baptist Church Hall. The November Festival performances will be held in The North Adelaide Baptist Church and Hall, Stangate House, Aldgate and Z-Ward, Glenside.

The ReClassified project was made possible via a grant from the government of South Australia through Arts South Australia, enabling the project to further its reach and ensure artists and composers are compensated for their valuable time.