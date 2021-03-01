Sooshi Mango Add New Dates To Their OFF THE BOAT Tour

Australian comedy sensation, Sooshi Mango, have added nine new shows to their huge OFF THE BOAT.

After an unbelievable response to the national tour announcement last year, the wildly popular troupe have added a further nine new shows, and will now make additional stops at Bendigo, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hobart, Cairns, Townsville, Griffith and Darwin.

The highly anticipated OFF THE BOAT tour will run from August-October and visit the following cities:

New Dates

Friday 13 August Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre

Saturday 14 August Geelong Costa Hall

Friday 20 August Gold Coast The Star

Saturday 25 September Hobart Odeon Theatre

Friday 1 October Cairns Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 2 October Townsville Entertainment Centre

Friday 15 October Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre

Saturday 16 October Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre

Thursday 21 October Darwin Entertainment Centre

Previously Announced Dates

Saturday 7 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Sunday 8 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 21 August Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 28 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 29 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 2 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 3 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 4 September Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 5 September Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 11 September Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 18 September Perth Riverside Theatre

Sunday 19 September Perth Riverside Theatre

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Thursday 4 March, 10am local time at www.tegdainty.com. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available.

Sooshi Mango are an Australian comedy troupe made up of brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and their close friend Andrew Manfre. The group's rise in Australian comedy has been nothing short of meteoric, with their viral online videos amassing over 120 million views and counting. Their characters-most notably ethnic mums and dads-have made their way from video skits in their parents' garages, to television screens across the country and stages around the globe.

The Melbourne boys, who have taken the internet and the world by storm, are set to bring the house down once more with their all-new two-hour show comprising of trademark skits and hilarious musical numbers.

Sooshi Mango made their theatre debut co-staring alongside Nick Giannopoulos in 2017 for two sold-out national tours: Wogs at Work (2018) and Star Wogs (2018).

The trio then went on to sell out shows in Canada with 'Ethnic Vacation, the Invasion of Canada', before returning to Australia to tour their outrageously funny 'Fifty Shades of Ethnic', which included 14 sold-out shows at the Forum Theatre and one sold-out show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, four sold-out shows at Sydney's Enmore Theatre, and many more performances around the country (33 in total)!

Sooshi Mango's humour transcends cultures and borders, and their content is wildly popular with people of all backgrounds. Proud Italian Australians, their comedy is inspired by their parents and the older generation and they are happy to be able to shine a light on their heritage.

This tour will be held with a commitment to a COVID Safe environment. TEG DAINTY will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows.