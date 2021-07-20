Sharp Short Dance Returns to the Stage and Online in 2021

Registrations are now open for FORM Dance Projects' beloved dance festival, Sharp Short Dance. Providing a rare opportunity for aspiring choreographers and dancers to display their talents in a supportive environment, Sharp Short Dance is returning to the stage, both live and digitally, in 2021.

Sharp Short Dance will see more than fifty dance works created and performed by young dancers and choreographers 21 years and under. Works will either be presented as a dance film to be featured on FORM Dance Projects' website during the festival, or as a live work to be performed at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta in October.

For the first time, applicants residing in the Central West NSW region will be able to present their work in the regional heat at Cowra Civic Centre on Sunday 17th October.

With an array of prizes and valuable industry secondment opportunities with leading dance companies, the competition aims to support young performers as they strive for their own artistic excellence.

Registrations close Friday 24th September.

Applications: To register, visit the Riverside Theatres website: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/ssdance2021register/

Registration fee: $20

Key Dates:

Registrations: Open now until Friday 24th September

Cowra Heat: Sunday 17th October at 3pm

Heats: Tuesday 26th - Thursday 28th October at 7:30pm

Live Streamed Final: Saturday 30th October at 7:30pm



Tickets: From $12

