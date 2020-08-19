Semi-Finalists Announced For 2020 Rob Guest Endowment

After online auditions conducted over the past few weeks, the 30 Semi-Finalists for the 2020 Rob Guest Endowment Award were announced today.

After online auditions conducted over the past few weeks, the 30 Semi-Finalists for the 2020 Rob Guest Endowment Award were announced today. The Rob Guest Endowment committee has announced the following Semi-Finalists who will perform for a panel of judges to determine the six finalists for the 2020 Rob Guest Endowment Award:

Finn Alexander, Carly Bettinson, Kelsi Boyden, Molly Bugeja, Keiarn Chesebro, Austin Cornish, Sian Crowe, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Mackenzie Dunn, Darcey Eagle, Joshua Firman, Mitchell France, Lauren Goetz, Lachlan Greenland, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Emma Kavanagh, Sarah Krndija, Jordan Malone, Owen McCredie, Paige McKay, Jessica Mills, Emily Monsma, Olivia Morison, Elise Muley, Tomas Parrish, Madeline Plum, Sara Reed, Samuel Richardson, Alec Steedman and Stephanie Wall.

Boasting the largest single Musical Theatre scholarship in Australia, a $50,000 prize along with the coveted RGE Trophy, the competition is now offered biennially, with the second place winner receiving $5,000 and four runners-up receiving $1,500 each.

The Rob Guest Endowment was created following the sudden death of one of Australia's finest musical theatre performers, Rob Guest OBE, in October 2008. In recognition of his achievements in the musical theatre industry, the Rob Guest Endowment was established in his honour with the aim of building and maintaining a community for emerging musical theatre artists and to provide them with support.

Previous winners of the Rob Guest Endowment Award have since been launched into the industry, starring in lead roles in musical theatre around Australia. Past winners include Annie Aitken (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Daniel Assetta (West Side Story), Blake Bowden (The Book of Mormon), Francine Cain (Grease), Samantha Dodemaide (The Wizard of Oz), Glenn Hill (Jersey Boys), Georgina Hopson (Evita) and Joshua Robson (Shrek).

